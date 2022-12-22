If you want to moisturize your skin, there’s one ingredient that can help: hyaluronic acid. You’ll find it in many different types of products — serums, cleansers, moisturizers, and more. It can help you get the moist, hydrated skin you want because hyaluronic acid decreases dryness, which helps make fine lines less visible.

Here’s a guide to the basics of hyaluronic acid.

What Is Hyaluronic Acid?

Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan found throughout the body. Glycosaminoglycans are complex carbohydrates, or sugars, that make up the substance of your skin. It is a key component of skin, responsible for its structure, plumpness and hydration.

HA plays a key role in wound healing and moisture retention. (Image via Unsplash / Tokyo Kohaku)

The anti-aging field is buzzing with news about hyaluronic acid, and there's good reason! HA plays a key role in wound healing and moisture retention, and decreases as we age. Read on to learn more about this powerful ingredient so you can see why it's a must for your regimen!

Health Benefits of Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is naturally present in the skin, and it can help wounds heal faster. (Image via Unsplash / Viva Luna Studios)

1) Restores Moisture and Vitality to Your Skin

If you're concerned about how dry your skin looks and feels, you may want to try hyaluronic acid supplements. HA is a compound found naturally in the skin that binds to water to help retain moisture.

However, aging and exposure to things like ultraviolet radiation from the sun and pollution can reduce the amount of hyaluronic acid in the skin. Taking supplements may prevent this decline by giving your body extra amounts to incorporate into the skin.

2) Can quicken the healing process

HA is naturally present in the skin, and it can help wounds heal faster. It speeds up the healing process by stimulating the body to produce more blood vessels in the damaged area. It also has antibacterial properties, which may help reduce the risk of infection when applied directly to open wounds.

3) Reduces joint pain

It is found not only in the skin but in the joints, where it helps the bones slide over each other without creating pain. HA supplements are used to reduce joint pain caused by osteoarthritis. They may be given by injection or taken orally.

4) Relieve your symptoms of acid reflux

A new study has found that HA supplements may help reduce acid reflux symptoms. When your stomach contents are regurgitated up into your throat, it can cause pain and damage to the lining of your esophagus. Hyaluronic acid may help soothe the damaged lining, which can speed up recovery time.

5) Improves bone strength

Researchers have begun studying how HA supplements affect bone health. Two older studies found that hyaluronic acid supplements helped slow the rate of bone loss in rats with osteopenia, the first stage of bone loss before osteoporosis.

How Can You Add Hyaluronic Acid to Your Routine?

If you want to try using hyaluronic acid, it’s best to start with a moisturizer or serum. Moisturizers are great because they’re used during your regular routine and can be applied more frequently than serums—ideally twice daily, after cleansing and exfoliating.

This is a natural humectant, which helps to attract and retain moisture in the skin. It also helps to smooth out wrinkles and improve skin elasticity. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to fillers and surgery, try using hyaluronic acid!

Takeaway

If you aren't using hyaluronic acid in your skincare routine, now is the time to start. And with so many options available now, it's easier than ever before. To find the best hyaluronic acid products for your specific needs, take a look at our top ten list above, but don't forget to shop around for a brand that fits you. Whether it's that dermatologist-recommended product or something more affordable from your local drugstore, all of them have the potential to improve your skin.

