"I am always spiralling!" - How to control ruminating thoughts?

It is not uncommon to experience ruminating thoughts. However, it can be a very unpleasant experience to go through a seemingly endless spiral of thoughts. An experience or event may set them off. Our brain is a machine and these thoughts are often the byproduct of the multiple processes that our brain works on.

Our brain, like any other organ in the body, also needs rest. When we start spiraling, it can go into override mode, creating undue pressure on it. These thoughts can interfere with your work and your personal conversations, and they can even come up during important meetings. By working on ruminating, you can find more control over your thoughts.

Ruminating thoughts can also be characteristic of mental health conditions. (Image via Unsplash/ Kriisijan Arsov)

How to stop ruminating thoughts?

It can be a bit challenging to put stop at rumination. (Image via vecteezy/ Mykhaylo Palinchak)

If you have felt, 'I am always spiralling!', you are not alone. If ruminating thoughts are not managed, they often form a negative thought loop. This means that you get caught up in a space that distances you from your loved ones and acts as a hindrance to your work.

The good news is that you can work on ruminating thoughts with or without a professional. Here are some things that can help you regulate your thoughts.

1.Mindfulness

Mindfulness practices are a powerful tool for achieving control over your thoughts and feelings. We often misunderstand mindfulness as a practice only for 'super serious' people. Mindfulness can be for anyone interested in the scientific benefits of working on their attention and conscious control. When we become mindful, we don't see all thoughts imposing themselves on us.

2. Growth mindset

You can slowly gain more control over your thoughts. (Image via Vecteezy/ Amir Hamza)

Nurturing a mindset of personal growth is the key to approaching different ways of ruminating thoughts. Learn to accept challenges as they come, for they are pathways to personal development. The shift in perspective is a simple yet profound way of looking at things, as it empowers you to look for solutions rather than problems. This helps you gain control over your thoughts, instead of them controlling you.

3. Worry time

Ruminating thoughts can eat away at your time. You may not see it immediately, but in the long run, your thoughts may interfere with various areas of your life. Overthinking significantly influences sleeping patterns. It almost feels like your thoughts don't allow you to sleep.

By setting a worry time, you allocate these intrusive thoughts' attention. However, you must make sure that these thoughts get attention only during this tough time. This can be tough, but with practice, you will get used to it.

4. Professional help

It can be difficult to live with a spiral of thoughts that don't seem to leave you. (Image via Vecteezy/ Yauheniya Krupel)

Sometimes, the rumination can be indicative of a more serious underlying issue. For instance, it is very common for individuals with depression to spend hours feeling hopeless and helpless. They may experience spiralling thoughts about themselves, their relationships, and the world. In such cases, it might be advisable to seek professional consultation.

The process of outgrowing the effects of ruminating takes its own time. Looking out for any form of professional assistance is a wise option to consider. Mental health experts can offer targeted strategies to support and address your present situation. Breaking the shackles that bind you to the cycle of ruminating thoughts is a journey across rough terrain, which leads to a calmer and more balanced mind.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.