"I Ate 140 Egg Whites A Day" - Jay Cutler on his Bodybuilding Diet 

Jay Cutler is an established name in the bodybuilding industry and has four Mr. Olympia titles and three Arnold Classic trophies. He recently opened up about his diet during his bodybuilding days.

Cutler dethroned Ronnie Coleman in 2006, ending Coleman’s eight-year Olympia stranglehold. That victory laid the path for Cutler’s journey to glory, and he was the competition to look out for whenever he stepped on stage.

Of course, he didn’t become the legendary Jay Cutler overnight. He built one of the best physiques the bodybuilding industry witnessed to this day with a strong mindset that restricted his lifestyle in various ways.

The professional bodybuilder had to adhere to an intense workout routine (inspired by Ronnie Coleman) and a strict diet that was heavy on protein. During an interview on YouTube, Cutler discussed his diet and revealed the exorbitant amount of protein he would consume to maintain his muscle mass.

He said that he would stick to chicken, steak, and eggs for his protein. While certain diets required him to have 30 egg whites a day, others had more.

“I remember sitting cracking eggs for an hour in the morning, and I would put everything in Tupperware containers. I would just dump out. I was eating thirty egg whites a meal then.”

Unfortunately, egg whites weren’t available in cartons like they are today. Therefore, Cutler had to crack open each egg; toss the yolk, and have the whites. He continued:

“They didn’t have pasteurized egg whites. Now you can buy the cartons, and you can drink them. It’s actually a very good source of protein instead of frying them up. So, I was cracking the eggs, flipping the yolk out, throwing it and having the egg whites. So, it was a lot of work. I’m not going to lie; there was a lot of diets I ate 140 egg whites a day. So I was cracking eggs non-stop.”

Considering one egg white has approximately three grams of protein, Cutler was consuming 500 grams protein; he spent quite a bit of time cracking the eggs.

Jay Cutler Had Special Method to Divide His Food

During the same interview, Cutler said that he would purchase as much as 140lbs of chicken and a cow to piece up the meat. He said:

“I was living in a place called Spencer, Massachusetts. I had a local butcher there, so I’d actually buy all the meat, and I would have two freezers. So, what I would do is I would buy the chicken, and break it all down into two-pound bags and freeze it.”

Jay Cutler’s Current Diet

Even though Jay Cutler stopped competing eight years ago, he still follows a diet that allows him to maintain his physique.

While his weight has dropped to 230 lbs from 270, he does not stray too far from his diet. During his peak, he ate almost seven meals a day and kept a gap of two hours between each meal.

If Jay Cutler’s diet impresses you, you shouldn’t immediately dive into following a similar routine. It’s important to have a diet that suits your goals and physique. However, you can adapt a similar mindset that will ensure you get back on track with your diet even if you fall off the wagon once in a while.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far