"I am finally training with the one and only Jay Cutler": Dana Linn Bailey

Women's bodybuilding champion and former Olympia winner Dana Linn Bailey got together with four-time Mr. Olympia winner Jay Cutler for an intense training session in Houston, Texas.

Bailey filmed their workout and interaction, which was then posted on her YouTube channel. In this article, we'll take a look at what went down when they met to pump some iron.

"I don’t know why it took this long—I am finally training with the one and only Jay Cutler," said Bailey.

Dana Linn Bailey Finally Trained with Jay Cutler

It goes without saying that Dana Linn Bailey was beyond ecstatic to be training with her idol Jay Cutler. After all, Cutler is one of the all-time greats, and it's not every day you get to train with a revered icon like him.

Here's how their workout went down:

Bailey was happy enough to let Cutler take the lead, him being the senior led to his mentoring Bailey and sharing some extremely valuable tips in the process.

Here's a list of all the exercises they did:

Incline Chest Press

Flat Dumbbell Press

Incline Chest Flye

Cable Low-to-High Flyes

Triceps Pushdowns

E-Z Bar Skull Crushers

Incline Chest Press, Flat Dumbbell Press, and Incline Chest Flyes

They started their workout with the Incline Chest Press. Cutler chose to do a working set of 12 reps for this exercise.

For her final set, Bailey managed eight reps and switched to a drop set to squeeze the most out of her set. The incline press works great as an opener, as it's a compound lift that offers great muscular contraction and can help get a stellar stretch in your muscles. That prepared the duo for the rest of the workout.

The next movement they did was a flat dumbbell press, in four working sets of 10–12 reps each, remembering to focus on the added stretch at the bottom of the rep.

"Everything I do is 12 reps, you’ll notice that, even if I can do more reps, I am doing 12," says Bailey.

From here, they moved on to incline plate-loaded flyes, which Cutler is apparently quite a fan of.

This exercise offers an immense and deep stretch, making it a great option for Cutler's chest workouts. He does another four sets of 12 reps for this exercise, saying that he has always operated in this rep range, contrary to the popular belief that you need to train to failure to see results.

Cable Low-to-High Flyes and Tricep Pushdowns

Next, the two bodybuilders moved on to cable low-to-high flyes and tricep pushdowns. For these exercises, they maintained the same technique of doing four sets of 12 reps, unlike Bailey's usual training style, which calls for her to perform a drop set after completing her regular set.

"[For] isolation movements, people think cable exercises are strictly finishing movements. I don’t believe that is the case."

EZ-Bar Skullercrushers

Jay Culter and Bailey finished off their workout with some EZ-Bar Skullcrushers. Using an EZ-bar allows for more comfortable wrist contraction, which can play a crucial role in the form and safety of your reps.

"I like an E–Z bar because it feels…more ergonomically correct."

Conclusion

Bailey is currently on a hiatus from competitive bodybuilding whereas Jay Cutler has retired from the stage. However, both of them look in immaculate shape even though they aren't training for anything specific.

