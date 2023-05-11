Ice water for weight loss: Does it really work?   

Drinking ice water for weight loss has become a trend these days. While many people claim ice water has helped them reduce weight, others believe it’s just a myth and doesn’t provide any benefit.

So, what’s the truth? Does drinking cold water burn calories and reduce weight? Here’s all you need to know.

Does drinking cold water help you lose weight?

According to studies, when you drink cold water, calories are burned, but it’s too little to even make a difference in your weight.

Drinking cold water has its own benefits, but when it comes to weight loss, sure, there are effects, but quite low. However, there are certain factors that link ice water to weight loss.

Here’s how ice water for weight loss may possibly work:

Cold water suppresses hunger

Ice water for weight loss may work as it is believed that cold water can reduce hunger and cravings.

A study also found that consuming 500ml of ice water before a meal led to a significant reduction of calorie intake in people consuming an average of 13 percent fewer calories, compared to those who did not drink ice water before meals.

Ice water for weight loss possibly works by suppressing hunger.(Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Ice water promotes energy expenditure

Studies suggest that drinking ice water may increase your energy expenditure, which means consuming ice water can allow your body to work even harder than usual so as to warm the water up to your normal body temperature.

As a result, this can increase the number of calories your body burns and furthermore, may possibly help with weight loss.

Drinking ice water while exercising can help maintain a lower internal body temperature and also prevent overheating of your body. This, in return, will help you exercise more easily, that too without getting fatigued.

Drinking 10 cups of ice water burns 80 extra calories

According to a study, consuming 10 cups of ice water can help burn 80 extra calories. But it is easily gained back by consuming just one hard-boiled egg or a string of cheese.

So, as you can see, ice water for weight loss makes such a small difference in the calorie balance that it won’t be of any use.

Risks of drinking cold water

Drinking cold water on a hot summer day may feel refreshing, however, there are risks associated with it.

Studies suggest that consuming ice water can lead to thicker nasal mucus and also make it quite challenging and sometimes even painful to pass through the respiratory tract.

Studies have also found that drinking cold water triggers migraine and also worsen achalasia, a health condition that makes it difficult for your body to pass food through the esophagus.

Drinking ice water can trigger migraine. (Photo via Pexels/David Garrison)

So, as you can see, there are no significant benefits of drinking ice water for weight loss. Therefore, regardless of whether you drink cold or hot water, the aim should be to keep yourself hydrated and drink enough water throughout the day.

For weight loss, however, the best thing you can do is exercise daily and opt for a calorie-deficit diet. You can also consult a nutritionist to get professional tips and advice regarding weight loss diets and exercises.

