If counting sheep isn’t working for you, try these natural remedies for sleep

Have you tried natural remedies for sleep? We all have our own ways of getting a good night's sleep. We know the standard go-to remedies like lavender, chamomile, lemon balm, passionflower — oh, and don't forget your valerian root.

However, what if you're simply not taking any pills to relax and fall asleep? Well, then it's time you should consider some of the common herbs used for centuries to help you drift off into lala land.

So don't be tossing and turning all night, try these natural remedies for sleep to help you get the sleep you need.

Natural remedies for sleep to try instead of sleeping pills

1) Chamomile - Classic herbal remedy

Calming chamomile herbal tea (Image via Vecteezy)

For centuries, people have used chamomile tea to help get some sleep. The tea has a special antioxidant called apigenin that works with specific receptors in the brain.

This combo helps you relax and feel sleepy. Set your room with dim lights, and have a cozy cup of chamomile tea before bedtime. It will calm your mind and get your body ready for a peaceful night of rest.

2) Valerian root - Nature's tranquilizer

Natural remedies for sleep - Helps with insomnia (Image via Vecteezy)

Valerian root is a herb known for its calming properties. Valerian root has a traditional use of helping with insomnia and making sleep better.

It helps boost levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which is a chemical in the brain that helps control sleep. Consider taking valerian root as a supplement or steeping it in water to create a soothing herbal tea.

3) Lavender - A fragrant sleep aid

Reduces anxiety (Image via Vecteezy)

Lavender is famous for smelling nice and has been used for a long time to help people relax and sleep.

The smell of lavender has been proven to lower heart rate and anxiety, making sleep more peaceful. Use lavender essential oil in a diffuser or as a pillow spray to create a calming atmosphere in your bedroom.

4) Passionflower - Nature's sleep inducer

Natural remedies for sleep - Reduces stress and anxiety (Image via Vecteezy)

Passionflower is a gentle herb commonly used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, stress and insomnia.

It enhances the production of GABA, promoting a sense of calm and tranquility. Incorporate passionflower tea in your nighttime routine, or try a supplement derived from this herb for restorative sleep.

5) Lemon balm - Calming the mind

Regulates nervous system (Image via Vecteezy)

Lemon balm is a herb known for its calming effects on the nervous system. It helps reduce anxiety and promotes relaxation, making it beneficial for achieving restful sleep.

Prepare a cup of lemon balm tea before bedtime to soothe your mind and promote a restorative night's sleep.

6) California poppy - A gentle sleep aid

Natural remedies for sleep - Provides a restful sleep (Image via Vecteezy)

California poppy is a gentle herbal sedative that can help ease anxiety and make you feel relaxed.

It's especially useful for people who feel nervous or restless and have trouble sleeping. Use California poppy as a tincture or in capsule form to aid in achieving restful sleep.

7) Ashwagandha - Balancing body and mind

Many studies support the benefits of Ashwgandha. (Image via Vecteezy)

Ashwagandha is one of the natural remedies for sleep that helps the body adapt to stress and promotes overall well-being.

By reducing stress and anxiety, ashwagandha can indirectly improve sleep quality. Try taking an ashwagandha supplement to support overall relaxation and a more profound sleep experience.

8) Hops - Natural sleep Iiducer

Hops, which are usually used in beer, have been used for a long time to help with sleep.

They have a chemical called 2-methyl-3-buten-2-ol, which acts similar to sedative, making you sleepy and giving you a deep rest. Consider adding hops in a herbal tea or using them in a pillow sachet to enhance sleep quality.

If you want to get better sleep, herbs can help. Plants like chamomile, valerian root, lavender, passionflower, lemon balm, California poppy, ashwagandha and hops can all help you relax and snooze better.

These natural remedies for sleep can calm you down, reduce stress and make sleep quality better. However, before trying anything new, check with a healthcare expert. They will give you customized advice and make sure that it's safe for you and your health needs.