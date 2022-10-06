"If I gain five more pounds, I will be the heaviest I’ve ever been" - Chris Bumstead presses 140-pound dumbbells for eight reps

Bodybuilding extraordinaire Chris Bumstead's fanbase and physique are growing at a rapid pace.

The three-time Classic Physique champion and the reigning title holder is looking to defend his title in the upcoming 2022 Olympia. Bumstead has been bulking up consistently and has added a significant amount of muscle to his already stacked physique. He says:

"If I gain five more pounds, I will be the heaviest I’ve ever been."

Bumstead recently uploaded a video on YouTube documenting a gruesome shoulder workout, where he talked about his prep for Olympia as well as his workout routine. In this piece, we will take a look at what he had to say.

Chris Bumstead's Insane Shoulder Workout Routine

Chris Bumstead shared his shoulder workout routine with fans in a new YouTube video.

The video features Bumstead hard at work at the Revive Gym in Florida, inching closer to his final physique for the Olympia. This isn't just an ordinary workout routine, though.

Bumstead broke a PR, although it isn't one you'd expect. The bodybuilder shoulder pressed a pair of mammoth 140 pound dumbbells for eight reps, breaking his previous record. He says:

You believe, you can achieve.

However, he didn't skip everything and jump directly to the PR. When working with such heavy weights, it's of utmost importance to give the body time to warm up and ease into the workout. Bumstead did that by performing some incline front raises with a hammer grip before performing the rest of his workout.

Here's how his workout went:

Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Chris Bumstead kicked things off with the dumbbell shoulder press. This is a safe bet for anyone looking to build their shoulders and add some mass without overdoing it. It offers a solid range of motion and the use of dumbbells helps even out any muscular imbalance.

For this exercise, Bumstead starts with 70-pound dumbbells and moves up to his PR — the set of 140 pound dumbbells. For Bumstead, muscular stimulation is key, and he ensures that his muscles are contracting adequately to give him the best reps. He says:

Three weeks into my off-season and hitting PRs on shoulder press.

Hammer Shoulder Press

For his next exercise, Bumstead moves to the hammer strength shoulder press machine, loaded with two 45-pound plates on either side. He works in a pyramid to a set of four plates on either side, using a wide grip for this exercise.

Seated Dumbbell Side Laterals Supersetted with Single Arm Rear Delt Cable Flyes

For this exercise, Chris Bumstead opts for a superset. He pairs the side lateral raises with single arm rear delt flyes. This is a rather popular superset on shoulder day, owing to the convenience factor.

These exercises can typically be done with the same set of weights and on the same bench, making it easier to do them together. They also aren't as taxing as compound lifts, and you usually don't require too much rest between these exercises, making them a great option for supersets.

Takeaway

One of the most influential and popular bodybuilders competing currently, Chris Bumstead is simply a class above everyone else. He clearly puts in the work to be the best on stage, and that reflects in his physique.

Poll : Do you like Chris Bumstead's shoulder workout routine? Yes No 0 votes