Importance of changing your bikini after every dip in the pool

Many people love to spend a day at the pool, soaking up the sun and taking a cooling dip in a bikini to beat the heat. Why not? Swimming is a great workout, and being near the water can induce a relaxed state of mind.

However, what you may not realize is that staying in your wet swimsuit for too long can cause a severe infection that can put an end to the fun. Health experts are warning beachgoers about the dangers of remaining in wet swimwear, especially for extended periods.

The last thing you want on your holiday is to deal with a painful infection that could have been avoided with some simple preventative measures.

Why you might get an infection while wearing a wet swimsuit/bikini?

Bacteria thrive in warm and moist environments, making a wet bikini an ideal breeding ground. Bathing suits are the perfect breeding ground for yeast and bacteria, as you have moisture in an intimate area that's warm and dark.

This combination creates the potential for a vaginal yeast infection, which is caused by an overgrowth of the fungus Candida albicans.

Symptoms of yeast infection

Vaginal infection is the most common symptom. (Image via Unsplash/Anirudh )

Vaginal yeast infections can lead to various uncomfortable symptoms. These can include itching and irritation in the vagina and vulva, a burning sensation during sexual activity or urination, and redness and swelling of the vulva.

In severe cases, you may experience light bleeding from the vagina, too. Although a yeast infection may sound alarming, there's no need to panic. It can be easily treated with over-the-counter anti-fungal creams or tablets.

Preventive measures to take

Wear a clean dry bikini suit, and seek professional help, if needed. (Image via Unsplash/Helmuts Rudzitis)

To prevent the risk of developing a yeast infection, it's crucial to change into a clean, dry swimsuit after swimming. If you don't have a spare suit, make sure to wash your wet bikini and expedite the drying process using a blow dryer.

Opting for loose, flowy clothing, like a sarong, dress or loose-fitting shorts, can also help air circulate and dry the intimate area quicker. Here are a few tips to follows:

1) Choose the right swimwear

Investing in swimsuits that have moisture-absorbing properties can play a significant role in maintaining vaginal health. These swimsuits help remove moisture from the skin and transfer it to the surface of the fabric, allowing it to evaporate quickly.

2) Seek medical assistance

If you experience recurring yeast infections (more than four times a year), it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional. They can assist in identifying any underlying causes or factors that may contribute to frequent infections and recommend appropriate treatments or preventive measures.

While a day at the pool can be enjoyable, it's essential to prioritize your health and prevent any potential infections. By changing into a clean and dry swimsuit or bikini after every dip, you can minimize the risk of developing a vaginal yeast infection.

Remember, it's always better to take preventative measures and enjoy your holiday to the fullest without any discomfort or interruptions caused by infections.