Ever felt that you got lost listening to some songs? Music for anxiety is not a new tool, as it has been a part of healing for a long time.

Anxiety and related disorders are characterized by worry, generally about the future or about an adverse consequence. One of the most common traits of anxiety is spiraling thoughts. You may be engaged in a very important work and yet your anxiety takes you away.

It demands a lot of attention. While there are many tools and techniques for managing this uneasy feeling, music for calming anxiety is an excellent form of therapy and emotional expression.

One of the best things about music for anxiety is that you don't have to be a musician to experience its benefits and it is also free. In its many benefits, music reduces stress and anxiety.

Importance of music to help with anxiety

It's not uncommon for people to find solace in music. (Image via Vecteezy/Saim Art)

Music has the ability to evoke emotions. Whether it's slow and romantic music for someone or pop and rock-loud music, there's something for everyone. While some of us may use it to soothe our inner feelings, others might find a sweet escape in the music.

However, it's not just about personal anecdotes mental health professionals have experienced in their practice with music therapy. Listening to music can help reduce stress response. Yes, it has a direct physiological effect on how we feel. It eases the breathing cycle and also lowers heart rate. A lot of yogic and meditative practices use music as a supplement to enhance their effects.

Anxiety is characterized by rumination. Music for anxiety serves as a temporary coping mechanism or distraction away from the thoughts. It makes sense when people report feeling mindful while listening to music. It brings the mind's attention to the present and helps feel better in the moment.

Finally, music helps us become more sensitive. It's interesting how we may end up relating to the lyrics or feeling intense emotions while listening to them. If you're someone who can sing or play an intrument, you already have an easy tool to feel better.

How can I incorporate music for anxiety in my routine?

Hearing music non-stop is not necessarily going to reduce the anxiety. (Image via Vecteezy/generative AI)

It's important to remember that while we all listen to music occasionally, using it as a coping tool needs some additional consideration and tips.

First, music is not a cure for anxiety. If you're experiencing symptoms of an anxiety disorder, it's recommended to visit a mental health professional or at least start a conversation with a significant other.

As a tip, try to make a playlist that soothes you, not necessarily the one that triggers your anxiety. While you may think that listening to sad songs when you are feeling upset is helpful, it may not be so.

It's best to keep uplifting songs in the playlist. Try to experiment with genres; perhaps soft and gentle music is not for you.

While music may not be used as the only treatment modality, it can be very helpful for those who don't want to express their emotions verbally.

Music for anxiety is an alternative modality that doesn't make use of verbal conversations. There's music for everyone. If you're willing to try music for anxiety, you may also find sound therapy and art therapy interesting.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

