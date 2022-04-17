Calf Raise: Tips, Variations, and Techniques for Bigger Calves

The calf raise, also called standing calf raise, is basically a weight training exercise, which targets and strengthens your lower leg. Many people tend to ignore their calves while performing leg exercises but you should remember that your calves play a significant role in many activities, including walking, jumping, running, exercising, and so on.

Therefore, adding calf raises to your lower body exercise routine will ensure that you can perform all these tasks without any difficulty, and it will also help you get bigger and stronger calves. If you are new to weight training exercises and are not sure how to perform the exercise then here’s all you need to know about this effective calves workout.

The right form to do calf raises

The foremost thing to remember when doing this exercise is to keep your form right and accurately perform the workout.

Start by standing straight and keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Your knees should be slightly bent.

Keep your neck and head in straight, and make sure your shoulders are directly over your hips. Your chin should be tucked in throughout the exercise.

Point your feet forward and grip the floor to create a balanced position.

Place both your hands on your waist or by your side.

Pre-tension your hips and shoulders and tighten your abs.

While maintaining this position, put your weight onto the balls of your feet and slowly squeeze your calves, allowing your heels to move upward.

Hold this position for 2 to 3 seconds and slowly lower down your feet to the starting position.

Breathe easily and repeat the same.

Perform at least 2 to 3 sets of this exercise with 10 to 15 repetitions for each.

Check out this video:

Calf raises require no gym equipment, but you can challenge yourself by holding a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell in your hands.

Variations of calf raise exercise

Once you have mastered the standard calf raise exercise, try out the variations mentioned below.

1) Seated calf raise

Compared to the standard calf raise, this variation works more on your soleus muscles and allows you to sit and perform this exercise. To make seated calf raises even more challenging, you can use additional weight against both your knees.

2) Barbell calf raise

The barbell calf raise is a popular workout that targets the calf muscles of your lower leg, mainly the gastrocnemius muscles. This exercise can be performed using either a barbell or Smith machine bar. To perform a barbell calf raise, lift yourself up on your toes while holding a barbell against your shoulders.

3) Donkey calf-raise

To perform a donkey calf raise, stand on the edge of an elevated surface. While lowering your body during this exercise, make sure you lower yourself below the elevated surface so that your ankles have a greater range of motion.

4) Single-leg calf raise

This exercise makes the stabilizer muscles in your legs more activated. To do so, stand straight with the balls of your feet on the stairs or steps. Slowly push your heels up, then lower them until they are below the top of the stairs. Feel a stretch in your calf muscle and return to the starting position.

Some common mistakes to avoid

When doing calf raises, avoid these mistakes to keep the exercise safe and effective.

1) Going too fast

Performing calf raises too fast will not benefit you. It will rather compromise your form, and you won’t be able to get the most out of this exercise. Therefore, it's best to do this exercise slowly to gain increased strength and improvement.

2) A few reps

Since calf raises are isolation exercises that require small motion, it will be more beneficial if you perform this exercise in a higher number of reps. So, start with at least 20 to 30 reps and increase accordingly.

Advantages of doing calf raises:

Regularly doing calf raises offers a great range of benefits, including:

Bigger and larger calf muscles.

Promotes ankle mobility.

Improves performances during exercises which require explosive movements, such as running.

And because calf raises doesn’t require gym or any other equipment, this exercise can be done easily at home.

Proper form and technique of calf raises ensures bigger calves (Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash)

Safety and precautions to keep in mind

To avoid any type of pain or injury when doing calf raises, make sure you move slowly and slightly bend your knees. If you are using weights, then always choose one that will allow you to perform the exercise in a controlled way. Additionally, incorporate proper, rest, nutrition, and warm-ups into your workout programs. If you feel any pain or discomfort, stop the exercise immediately and consult a doctor.

Although calf raise is safe for most people, you should avoid doing it if you’ve recently had a leg or lower-body injury. Consult your doctor or therapist before starting the exercise.

