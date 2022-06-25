7 Best Cardio Workouts to Improve Your Aerobic Fitness

Cardio is most often turned to as the quickest form of exercise to lose weight. Everyone knows that a few rounds of cardio every week are gonna help you shed pounds. However, not everyone is aware of how this form of exercise boosts our endurance, or our aerobic fitness. In other words, cardiovascular exercise directly aids with more efficient oxygen use and heart rate, subsequently improving respiration and boosting stamina.

Most athletes don’t do aerobic exercises for weight loss. Rather, to keep their endurance at an all-time high and retain their ability to perform for long periods of time. This is called conditioning.

If you’re on the path to improving your stamina or cardiovascular endurance, but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.

7 Cardio Workouts to Improve Endurance

We’ve gathered some of the best exercise out there to improve your aerobic fitness, and help you perform better!

1) Walking

As basic as it gets! Walking is something we do on a daily basis, and it’s no news that people have been power walking as a means of exercise for years. Although low-impact and fairly simple, even an activity as straightforward as walking can play a part in improving your aerobic fitness.

2) Running

A popular sport! Running is another relatively low-impact, steady-state form of cardio, i.e. your heart rate stays at a steady pace throughout the activity. Sure, you can up the intensity by running faster or creating obstacles for yourself, but your heart rate is otherwise maintained at a certain pace. A few days of running and you’ll already start seeing improvements in your endurance.

3) Swimming

It’s no surprise why swimmers have such big appetites. Although considered a steady-state activity, swimming takes up a lot of energy. Your lungs are put under more pressure because you have to hold your breath while performing movements. Sure, it’s a great way to torch calories, but it’s an even better way to improve your aerobic fitness.

4) Cycling

Wind in your hair, sun in your face - who doesn’t enjoy cycling? Best performed outdoors, cycling is more than just a sport for your legs. It’s an intensive cardio exercise that also helps strengthen the muscles of the legs and hips. If you don’t have access to an outdoor bike, most fitness centres have a variety of stationary cycles to choose from. Get on one and get your workout in!

5) Zumba

Zumba is a form of dance fitness emerging from Colombia in the 1990s. It has since taken over the Western world as a recreational sport. Zumba is known for its high-energy dance moves. An hour of moderate to vigorous Zumba burns approximately 500 calories. Apart from that, of course, it’s a great, fun way to improve your aerobic fitness.

6) Jump rope

Not just for kids! The jump rope is a useful prop for aerobic exercise. Skipping with a jump rope takes a lot of energy, and using it a few minutes every day can go a long way in improving your endurance. You can add this activity before or after your workouts for an added burn.

7) HIIT

A popular term in the world of fitness. HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, is a go-to when it comes to cardiovascular exercise for most athletes. Unlike running, swimming, and cycling, this is not a steady-state activity. The short, quick bursts of energy during HIIT sessions is effective at improving endurance and overall aerobic fitness over time.

Yep, doesn’t get simpler than that! Cardio exercises are an effective tool when it comes to boosting your aerobic fitness. You don’t need fancy equipment or machines; just the right setting and comfortable attire!

Of course, there are tons of factors that go into one’s cardiovascular fitness, including lifestyle, exercise frequency, smoking habits, etc. While exercise is not an eraser for these factors, it can help with some level of maintenance. So take care of your health, exercise regularly, and stay safe!

