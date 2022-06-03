6 Best Weight Training Exercises for Canoeing, Kayaking, and Rowing

Are you going on your first ever rowing adventure? It's a thrilling and intense activity that is much more challenging than it looks. Rowing in lakes or still bodies of water is fairly easy, but heading into rapid, gushing water offers an entirely different kind of thrill.

Whether you take a canoe, a kayak, or a simple paddle boat, there are exercises you can do to train your body and prepare yourself for the sport.

Best exercises to prepare for rowing

Here are some of the best exercises you can do to train your muscles and prepare them for your rowing trip.

1) Seated rows

It's in the name! Seated rows are great for training the muscles of the upper back and arm, the same ones needed to generate the power to keep rowing yourself through the water. Most fitness centers come equipped with a machine for his exercise. Alternatively, you can loop a resistance band around your feet.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Sit down on the seat of the machine and grab the handle in both hands. Lean back slightly, and extend your arms straight out.

Pull the handle toward you, up to your diaphragm. Bring your elbows in toward the midline of the body.

Release the tension and let your arms straighten out fully again.

Repeat the move for 12 to 15 reps.

2) Tricep dips

This is a simple exercise for strengthening the triceps and the chest. Most of the power you generate comes from these muscles while rowing. Use a bench or a chair.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Seat yourself on the edge of the bench and place your palms on either side of your thighs with your fingers pointing forward.

Take a step forward and lift your hips off the seat, shifting your weight onto your arms, which are straightening out to hold you up. You may bend your legs at the knees.

Bend your elbows and lower your hips toward the ground until your arms are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Push yourself back up to the starting position, straightening your arms out fully.

Repeat the move for 12 to 15 reps.

3) Dumbbell pullovers

This exercise strengthens the upper body, including the chest and the back. It will help with rowing better. You will need a dumbbell and a bench.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Lay down on the bench and hold the dumbbell between your palms above your chest.

Drop your arms down above your head, lowering the dumbbell toward the floor.

Push the dumbbell back up and return your hands to the starting position over your chest.

Repeat the move for 12 to 15 reps.

4) Bird-dog

This exercise helps build core control and will allow you to keep yourself stable as you move your limbs while rowing.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Get on the floor on your hands and knees. Brace your core and ensure your arms and legs are at 90-degree angles to your body.

Raise your right arm and straighten it out in front of you. Straighten your left leg out behind you simultaneously. Point your fingers and toes in the opposite directions.

Bring both limbs in toward your body and crunch your abs before returning them to the starting position.

Repeat this movement with your left arm and right leg.

Repeat the move, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

5) Russian twists

This is another exercise that will train your core for stability even while moving from one side to the other.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Seat yourself on the ground and bend your legs in front of you. Lean back slightly and brace your core. Lift your feet off the ground to balance yourself on your pelvic muscles.

Clasp your hands in front of your chest. Twist your upper body to the left while keeping balance, then twist to the other side.

Repeat the move, alternating sides, for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

6) Drinking bird

The contra-lateral movement of the limbs during this exercise will help build strength and stability on opposite sides of the body, helping maintain core stability while rowing.

Here's how to do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet together. Bend your right leg slightly and raise your right foot.

Lean forward at your hip, balancing on your left leg, and extend your arms out in front of you as you bring your upper body parallel to the floor. Simultaneously, extend your right leg out behind you.

Straighten yourself up and return to the starting position.

Repeat this movement for 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

Don't be nervous about your rowing trip. Instead, add these exercises to your routine a few weeks prior and practice them regularly. Soon you should be prepped and ready for your trip! Don't forget to get plenty of rest during this training period and eat well. You're going to have lots of fun.

