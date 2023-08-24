Increased screen time linked with delay in speech, and problem-solving in babies, study finds

Increased screen time is well recognized to have a bad impact on mental health, as it increases stress and anxiety and creates various sleep problems in both children and adults. Young toddlers' use of tablets and phones nowadays signals the beginning of early screen exposure. According to a recent study, this might result in delays in a child's ability to communicate and solve problems.

The study, which was conducted by researchers in Japan, was published in JAMA Paediatrics on August 21. The researchers tracked 7,097 kids to see how much time they spent on tablets, phones, TV, and other technology as they grew up and how it correlated with their matching mental and physical talents.

What were the study’s findings?

Babies missed out personal contact with parents and other people. (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

According to the study, babies who had up to four hours of screen time by the age of two were three times as likely to have communication and problem-solving delays. While those who spent four or more hours were 5.78 times more likely to have the same developmental delays.

The babies were missing out on in-person contact with their parents and other people, according to the researchers, who stressed that the delays were not brought on by the displays.

According to the study, moms of children who spent more time on screens were younger, more frequently first-time mothers, had lower incomes and educational levels, and were more likely to develop postpartum depression. Experts also pointed out the study's limitations, such as the fact that screen time wasn't categorized under educational or entertainment.

Effects of screen time on children

Parents should involve kids in other activities. (Image via Unsplash/ Mick Haupt)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends against giving young children—those younger than one year old—any screen time, and states that two-year-olds shouldn't be given more than an hour.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the WHO news release:

“Achieving health for all means doing what is best for health right from the beginning of people’s lives. Early childhood is a period of rapid development and a time when family lifestyle patterns can be adapted to boost health gains.”

While prolonged screen exposure is not good for anyone, children may experience delayed cognitive development, reduced time for learning, behavioral problems such as aggression, as well as vision problems. These negative impacts can be lessened by balancing screen exposure with other activities, setting boundaries, monitoring the content, encouraging outdoor play, and encouraging social interactions.

The study did not conclude that screen time is the cause of developmental delays, however, it discovered a link between babies experiencing increased screen exposure and delays in speech and other developmental processes.

More follow-up research will be required, according to the researchers, in order to confirm their findings. They stated that it is possible that the findings could be the result of reverse causation, meaning that the child already had a developmental delay, which may have caused them to use screens for longer periods of time.