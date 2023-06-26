Incredible Benefits of Massage: Why You Should Get One?

Massage therapy is not only limited to relaxation, but there are several other benefits of massage. In addition to the fact that many traditional cultures use massage as medicine, extensive research has been done to reveal the potent advantages of massage.

This method has been used for thousands of years to calm, treat, and rejuvenate the body and mind. It's not surprising that this age-old therapy is so well-liked in modern times as well. Massage treatment can help with a variety of issues, including lowering stress, increasing circulation, and treating melancholy and anxiety.

We will get to the numerous benefits of body massage, but before that, let us understand how it works.

How Does Massage Therapy Work?

Massage therapy is a type of manual treatment that works on the body's soft tissues to encourage health, relaxation, and overall well-being. A skilled massage therapist utilizes several techniques while performing it, using their hands, fingers, elbows, or specialized instruments.

The main objective of massage therapy is to enhance physical and mental health by lowering pain, increasing relaxation, and releasing muscle tension. It uses a variety of strokes, movements, and pressures to treat the entire body or focus on a particular location.

Benefits of massage - It helps in lowering stress. (Image via Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko)

There is virtually little risk associated with it, and it is practiced in numerous cultures all over the world. Even though each type of massage therapy has its own unique take on the procedure, they all offer similar positive effects on your health.

Benefits of Massage

Massage therapy comprises the manual manipulation of the body's soft tissues, such as the muscles, ligaments, tendons, and connective tissues. A qualified massage therapist often performs it using their hands, fingers, elbows, or specialized instruments. The purpose of the therapy is to encourage relaxation, ease tension in the muscles, and enhance general well-being.

The benefits of massage therapy are as follows:

1) Improved blood circulation

Blood flow is stimulated in the treated areas via massage, which improves circulation throughout the body. The tissues receive more oxygen and nutrients, thanks to the increased blood flow, which also removes waste and pollutants.

2) Relieves stress

Chronically high stress levels can harm the body by causing more inflammation and an increased chance of developing chronic illnesses. According to research, massage treatment improves mental health, decreases blood pressure, and reduces stress levels.

Benefits of massage - It improves blood circulation. (Image via Unsplash/ Usen Parmanov)

The pressure a massage applies to pain receptors beneath the skin may have a soothing impact because it can stimulate the vagus nerve, an important component of the nervous system. Your heart rate can slow down, your blood pressure can drop, and your stress-related chemicals can be affected by a calm nervous system.

The stress hormone cortisol is also reduced by massage therapy, which makes people feel more at ease and lessens the nervous system's reaction to stress.

3) May assist in sports recovery

The benefits of massage are plenty for athletes as well, which is why you may notice a massage tent at a lot of athletic events. Athletes who are sore from a performance sometimes jump up on the table for a massage in the hopes that it will make them feel better and hasten their recovery. They might even be correct.

According to a previous meta-analysis, receiving a massage after hard exercise reduced muscular pain and enhanced muscle performance compared to those who didn't. Massage boosted recovery by reducing muscle injury and inflammation, according to the researchers.

4) Improved range of motion

By stretching and manipulating muscles and connective tissues, massage treatment can aid in improving joint flexibility and range of motion. People healing from accidents or those with diseases like arthritis may find this to be very helpful.

Benefits of massage - It increases flexibility. (Image via Pexels/ Anna Tarazevich)

5) Improved sleep

It has been demonstrated that massage can aid people with insomnia and enhance their quality of sleep.

The benefits of massage assist those who would find it difficult to sleep comfortably as well as promote restful sleep. In patients receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment, massage encourages relaxation and sleep. According to a study from the University of Warwick, the benefits of massages also aid in increased sleep, decreased crying, and decreased stress in infants.

Who Shouldn’t You Get Massages?

Despite the many benefits of massage, it is not suitable for everyone.

For instance, a massage could aggravate swollen and irritated skin. Despite the fact that receiving a massage during pregnancy is generally safe, it is always advisable to discuss any potential dangers with your doctor.

