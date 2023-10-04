Incredible Benefits of Poppy Seeds: Why Should You Add Them to Your Plate

Poppy seeds not only add great flavor and crunch, but they also have some great benefits for your health. It is quite evident from the name that these seeds are obtained from the poppy plant. These small, kidney-shaped seeds have been a part of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines for centuries.

Poppy, scientifically known as Papaver somniferum, is advantageous for its use in culinary dishes as well as for its extensive list of health advantages in treating a variety of conditions, including heart problems, digestive issues, problems with the hair and skin, insomnia, diabetes, bone disorders, and neurological issues.

List of benefits of poppy seeds

These seeds are good for health. (Image via Unsplash/ Wolfgang Hasselmann)

You might have seen the these seeds sprinkled on your bagel or bread. Once you get to know the amazing benefits offered by these seeds, you will enjoy the crunch a lot more.

Here are the benefits of poppy seeds:

1) Nutrient-rich

Dietary fiber, protein, good fats, vitamins, and minerals are all present in abundance in these seeds. They contain minerals including calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, as well as vitamins like thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), and folate (B9).

2) Improved female fertility

Poppy seeds can improve female fertility. (Image via Pexels/ Sergey Meshkov)

Poppy seed oil has been demonstrated in studies to increase fertility when used to cleanse the fallopian tubes.

An obstruction in the fallopian tube prevents the fertilized egg from fastening to the uterine wall. Poppy seed oil flushing the fallopian tube dissolves any debris or mucus particles, aids in clearing the obstruction, and improves reproductive prospects. According to several studies, the lignin found in these seeds has an aphrodisiac effect that boosts and improves sexual health.

3) May treat insomnia

Due to the high magnesium content in these seeds, stress is lessened and sleep quality is improved. Cortisol is a stress hormone that can be reduced by consuming these seeds. Consuming the seeds before bed, either as a paste or tea, can prove to be beneficial for a good nights sleep.

4) Regulating blood pressure

These seeds are good for blood pressure levels. (Image via Pexels/Tj)

Poppy seeds include oleic acid, which actively contributes to regulating blood pressure levels and keeping it under control. By enhancing cardiovascular endurance and enhancing heart function, it lowers the risk of cardiac abnormalities such as heart attack, heart obstruction, stroke, etc.

5) May improve cognitive functions

Poppy seeds have a high iron content. This raises blood hemoglobin levels and aids in blood purification. These seeds can enhance blood flow, which leads to an ideal flow of oxygen to every region of the body, including your brain. This can enhance the brain's cognitive performance by facilitating neurotransmitter function.

6) Treats skin disorders

These seeds can be used in treating skin disorders like eczema. This is explained by the presence of linolenic acid in them, which has anti-inflammatory properties and is utilized in the treatment of several skin problems.

For the essential components to perform efficiently in regenerating the skin, the seeds are ground in water or milk to create a thick paste that is applied topically to the affected area.

7) Immunity booster

Poppy seeds provide traditional cures for boosting the immune system, fighting microorganisms, and defending the body against various infections because of their abundance of antioxidants and bioactive components.

How to use poppy seeds in food

These seeds can be included in salads, baked food, or sauces. (Image via Pexels/ Maria Orlova)

Poppy seeds are widely used in baked goods. For an additional flavor and texture boost, you can top your favorite salads with these seeds. They are great with salads that contain fruit, like strawberry spinach salad.

The seeds can be used for a distinctive flavor of sauces and dressings. Apart from these, you can use grounded seeds as a spice for the main course. Poppy seeds are calorie-dense and can be overpowering in large quantities, so use them in moderation. In order to improve their flavor, the seeds can be occasionally roasted before usage.