Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has been found to be associated with a higher risk of stroke, according to a recent study published in the online edition of Neurology, the official journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

While the study establishes a link between IBD and stroke, it does not conclude that IBD causes stroke. In this article, we explore the findings of the study, impact of IBD on stroke risk and importance of awareness and management for individuals with IBD.

Understanding inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

What is Inflammatory bowel disease? (Image via Freepik/Benzoix)

Inflammatory bowel disease is a chronic condition characterized by inflammation of the intestines. It encompasses various conditions like unclassified inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

People with IBD experience long-term inflammation in their intestines, which can lead to various complications and health risks.

IBD and heart palpitations: The study's findings

The study involved 85,006 individuals with confirmed IBD, matched with up to five individuals without IBD for comparison.

Over an average follow-up period of 12 years, it was observed that people with IBD had a 13% higher risk of experiencing a stroke compared to those without IBD.

The increased risk was primarily associated with ischemic stroke, which occurs due to a blockage in blood flow to the brain.

Implications and recommendations

Both diseases have genetic contributors. (Image via Freepik)

The study's findings highlight the importance of increased awareness and proactive management of stroke risk factors for individuals with IBD.

While IBD and stroke both have genetic components, researchers emphasize that screening and addressing modifiable risk factors like heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity are crucial in reducing risk of stroke.

Long-term risk and sibling comparison

Notably, the study revealed that the elevated stroke risk among individuals with IBD persisted even 25 years after their initial diagnosis.

Furthermore, when comparing full siblings without IBD to those with IBD, the latter still demonstrated a higher risk of stroke. These findings underscore the need for continued monitoring and risk management for individuals with IBD.

Individuals with IBD should be aware of this long-term risk and work closely with their healthcare providers to manage modifiable risk factors and maintain overall health.

By understanding the potential link between IBD and stroke, we can better prioritize preventive measures and improve the well-being of those affected by these conditions.

Poll : 0 votes