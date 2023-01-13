Inflammatory Foods to Avoid for a Healthy Lifestyle

In this article, we will bring you a list of inflammatory foods to avoid and prevent several chronic conditions linked with inflammation.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), heart disease, PCOS, and joint pain are caused by chronic inflammation in the body. Avoiding certain foods can reduce the severity of these diseases and help with their reversal too.

Following a healthy diet is essential along with other treatments as prescribed by your doctor. Read on to learn about the inflammatory foods to avoid and how they affect health.

What is Inflammation?

Inflammation is a biological condition where the immune system releases inflammatory signaling molecules known as cytokines.

It's a natural way in which the body indicates mishaps inside. Cytokines can be detected using blood tests and are known as biomarkers of inflammation. If test reports indicate inflammation, it's best to phase out inflammatory foods.

There are two types of inflammation: acute and chronic. Acute inflammation usually occurs when there's any physical damage, such as a bruise or injury, and lasts for a short time. This type of inflammation is essential in the repair and healing of the injury site.

Which Foods Cause Inflammation?

Foods that contain a certain group of unsaturated fatty acids known as omega-6 fatty acids are considered inflammatory due to their chemical nature. Foods containing refined carbs and sugar can also promote and aggravate inflammation. These are among the inflammatory foods to avoid.

Examples of inflammatory omega-6 fatty acids are arachidonic acid, linoleic acid, gamma-linolenic acid, eicosadienoic acid, dihomo-gamma-linolenic acid, docosadienoic acid, adrenic acid, and docosapentaenoic acid. Foods rich in these chemicals are among the inflammation-causing foods.

Inflammatory Foods to Avoid

Omega-3 fish oil can reduce inflammation (Image via Unsplash/Nicolas Solerieu)

Try to avoid these foods as much as possible for better health and reduced risk of chronic diseases:

1) Seed Oil

Sunflower oil, soybean oil, rice bran oil, palm olein oil, palm oil, canola oil, and cottonseed oil are some of the most commonly consumed seed oils.

They contain high amounts of omega-6 fatty acids that cause inflammation and are used in deep-frying snacks, fast food, and junk food. These oils are among the inflammatory foods to avoid.

2) Sugary beverages

These include soda, soft drinks, iced tea, packaged juices, and other instant beverages. They promote inflammation in the body indirectly and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Sugars cause several health problems and must be avoided for better health. Packaged beverages are definitely among the inflammatory foods to avoid.

3) Refined carbs

Foods like white bread, pasta, and white rice are known as refined carbs. These foods can increase blood glucose level rapidly and cause inflammation in the same way as sugars. Refined sugars are among the inflammation-causing foods.

4) Processed meats

Sausages, salamis, bacon, burger patty, and similar products are among the inflammatory foods to avoid. They contain several chemical food additives and preservatives.

5) Fried foods

French fries, chips, instant snacks, and other deep-fried foods can trigger inflammation. They're usually fried in seed oils and can trigger inflammation, so fried foods are definitely among the inflammatory foods to avoid.

Foods That Cause Inflammation of Joints

Curcumin can reduce inflammation (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Grey)

A study by the Department of Genetics and Complex Diseases and Nutrition, Harvard School of Public Health, found that chemicals present in certain foods, including omega-6 fatty acids and naturally occurring chemicals, can get oxidized and trigger inflammatory responses in the body, especially in the joints.

These foods can cause joint pain, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), steatohepatitis, liver cirrhosis, heart disease, mental decline, and dementia. Inflammatory foods can also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Make a list of inflammatory foods to avoid if you're suffering from joint pain.

Low Inflammation Diet

Regular consumption of anti-inflammatory foods can reduce the risk of chronic inflammatory diseases. Consume omega-3 fish oil and curcumin extracts to reduce inflammation.

Try to include fresh fruits and vegetables in moderate quantities to get antioxidants that can prevent the oxidation of inflammatory fatty acids and protect the liver, joints, and heart. Keep in mind the list of inflammatory foods to avoid, and phase them out of your diet for improved health.

