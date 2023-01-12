Is anxiety a disability? Anxiety disorders are becoming more widely recognized in society.

As more people speak up and push for positive changes in mental health and inclusivity, there's growing awareness around anxiety. When a person is able to show that their anxiety illness has a crippling impact on their day-to-day existence, it has been recognized in recent years as a disability.

When excessive dread and concern rule your daily life, you have an anxiety disorder, which is a mental health condition. Numerous variations of anxiety disorders exist.

Patients may experience severe panic, excessive agitation, or a complete inability to concentrate. Due to its negative effects, many people try to find answer to the big question, "Is anxiety a disability?".

What Is Anxiety Disorder?

It's normal to be nervous every now and then. Anxiety does not go away for someone with an anxiety condition. Over time, anxiety disorders may deteriorate even more.

Restlessness, weariness, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and difficulty sleeping are all signs of anxiety disorders. Anxiety disorder affects about one-third of Americans.

Types of Anxiety Disorders

To determine if anxiety is a disability, it's important to understand its impact on a person's everyday functioning. Not all anxiety disorders are debilitating. Here are the most common types of anxiety disorders and their symptoms:

1) Phobia

Phobias are an extreme fear of particular creatures, things, or circumstances. A person who suffers from a phobia either makes great efforts to avoid the feared object or circumstance or they confront it while still feeling tremendous distress. Before fear is regarded as a phobia, it must have persisted for at least six months.

2) Generalized Anxiety Disorder

When someone has generalized anxiety, they may worry about a variety of things, such as their finances, performance at work or in school, current events, natural disasters, relationships with others, and more.

People find it challenging to concentrate on their tasks, as these fears are difficult to manage and surface frequently. Many people with generalized anxiety disorders are able to operate, keep their job, run their home, and raise their kids. It seems unlikely that the SSA would classify anxiety in these situations as a handicap.

3) Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

A person may develop post-traumatic stress disorder after going through a stressful experience like a war, assault, accident, or disaster. Symptoms can include trouble falling asleep, disturbing dreams or flashbacks of the incident, and avoiding anything associated with it.

4) Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

A person with obsessive compulsive disorder experiences persistent, intrusive, and unwelcome thoughts and anxieties. They might engage in rituals or repetitive actions. For instance, a fear of germs may cause excessive washing.

5) Panic Disorder

Anxiety sensations that are severe, overpowering, and frequently uncontrollable are known as panic attacks.

Breathing issues, chest pain, lightheadedness, and perspiration are some examples of physical symptoms. Panic disorders may be present in some people who experience frequent panic episodes.

Is Anxiety a Disability?

You're not alone in asking the question: "Is anxiety a disability?" The Social Security Administration (SSA) is a federal organization in charge of managing and distributing benefits for people with disabilities.

It eventually determines if your disease qualifies as a handicap based on how serious it is. The good news is that their definition takes psychological or mental disorders into account.

Anxiety disorders, including OCD, panic disorders, phobias, and PTSD are regarded as disabilities. As a result, such people are able to receive Social Security disability benefits. People must demonstrate that their condition is so crippling that it keeps them from working.

You don't have to let an anxiety disorder run your life; keep finding answers about where your anxiety is a disability.

You have the right to be in charge of your own life and to resist letting anxiety rule your actions. Similarly, as more people come to understand why people suffer, the stigma attached to mental illness gradually fades.

Finding ways to unwind can be beneficial. Talking about it can help. You can cope by staying in touch with your loved ones and friends. Consult a healthcare professional if your symptoms persist.

It's not always easy to live with an anxiety disorder, but there's hope. You may not have a clear answer to 'Is anxiety a disability?', but you can reclaim your life with treatment, including talk therapy sessions and medication.

