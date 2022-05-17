Fact Check: Does Dorsiflexion Help Optimize Your Running?

Dorsiflexion is what you call the upward movement of your foot at your ankle, toward the shin. To remember this, think of the dorsal fin on a dolphin, that always points upwards. Dorsiflexion is not a popular foot movement, compared to the opposite movement of pointing your foot downward, known as plantar flexion.

Some sports magazines over the years have claimed that dorsiflexion while running may in fact improve your speed and gait. But how? Isn’t that hard to get used to? It really is hard to imagine what benefits pointing your feet upwards can bring to your running.

How does dorsiflexion improve running?

According to experts, dorsiflexion while running ensures you do not land on your toes, which may put you at risk of injuring your leg, hips, or even back. Further, it allows more ground for you to generate more power for the next stride, as it enables you to land on your entire foot.

When you launch yourself into the next step with increased power, you are essentially spending more time in the air and less on your foot, which helps reduce finish times by a number of seconds - and minutes if it’s a long race - by enabling you to move through the air faster.

Dorsiflexion also ensures you land mid-foot, instead of the top of the foot. Landing on the top of your foot would mean your body’s centre of gravity is shifted to a point in front of you, which could also throw you off balance in the long run (pun intended).

So, based on these studies, it can be said that dorsiflexion does indeed optimise your running in more ways than just one. Of course, it can be hard to get used to, so try out some of these drills to adjust your feet and ankles to dorsiflexion:

Heel walk:

This is a simple exercise to get your foot acclimatized to dorsiflexion. All you have to do is walk around your yard on your heels. This will keep your feet pointing upwards during movement, and your calves and shins will adjust to the pressure too.

Walk on your heels for approximately 20 to 30 meters, for 5 sets.

Flexion with resistance band:

Another effective way to improve dorsiflexion is to also work on your plantar flexion. For this, all you will need is a resistance band.

• You may seat yourself on the floor with your legs out in front of you. Loop the band around your underfoot.

• Point your toes forward as much as you can, and then release the tension slowly, bringing your foot backwards so your toes are pointing towards you.

• Repeat the movement for 15 to 20 reps on each foot.

Dorsiflexion holds:

It doesn’t get simpler than this. This is an isometric hold that will ease all the muscles involved in the flexion movement, so they adjust to it and promote easier movement of the leg.

• Stand straight and place your right forward, balancing the leg on your right heel. Point your toes upward and hold them there.

• Hold the pose for 20 to 30 seconds, for 5 sets, on each foot.

Although getting used to the movement may be a challenge, it should prove beneficial almost instantly. Keep working on this upward flexion movement and you’ll see massive improvements in your running over time.

