Is biphasic sleep the future we need for a restful life?

If you are new to hearing the term biphasic sleep, here are some interesting sleep types to know about. Did you ever miss those amazing nap times from your kindergarten days?

The truth is, they were more than just break times; they formed part of a sleep pattern known as biphasic sleep, which can provide several benefits.

What is biphasic sleep?

Sleep, as we know, is often a long night's rest. However, there are different ways people sleep. One of them is called "biphasic sleep" or sometimes "segmented sleep" or "siesta sleep." It means that a person has two separate sleep times in a day, instead of just one long sleep at night.

Babies usually don't sleep for very long at a stretch. They take lots of small naps during the day and also at night. This is something we call 'polyphasic sleep.'

As kids get bigger and turn into toddlers, they sleep a lot at night and take a single nap during the day. That's what we call biphasic sleep. Most grown-ups in America, though, sleep just one time, mostly at night. But, studies are saying that if adults cop this sleep style, we may feel more energetic, alert, and could even get more things done.

Biphasic Sleep Types

Different types of sleep patterns exist and can take various forms. It could be splitting sleep into two night time sessions or splitting sleep time between the night and an afternoon nap.

1) Two Night time Sleeping Sessions

For some sleepers, their sleep is divided into two parts during the night. They might start sleeping early in the evening for a few hours, wake up for a couple of hours during the night, and then sleep again for several more hours until dawn or a bit later. So, they still get approximately six to eight hours of sleep.

2) Night time Sleep Session Plus Day time Nap

The other popular form is splitting sleep sessions between the night and an afternoon nap, often referred to as "siesta sleep." This pattern is common in many European cultures, like Spain and Greece. The length of nighttime sleep and the length of the nap vary according to personal preference.

3) Biphasic Versus Polyphasic Sleep

To understand this sleep type, it wouldn't take long before you bump into "polyphasic sleep". The difference between these two terms lies in the Latin roots "bi-" meaning "two" and "poly-" meaning "many." Thus, while biphasic sleep involves sleeping for two different sessions within a 24-hour period, polyphasic sleep involves sleeping for many sessions (more than two) within the same period.

Though, research shows that for both patterns, people often get the best results when they adopt a consistent routine.

Is Biphasic Sleep New?

If you're all about sleeping all night long, biphasic sleep might seem like an interesting new thing. But shockingly, this type of sleep hails from way back in the day.

Before we had light bulbs and started burning midnight oil, this was the type of sleep adapted by many. Most people get their shut-eye in two rounds - four hours of sleep, a nap for an hour, then another four hours of sleep.

Many Western cultures, though, abandoned this pattern for monophasic sleep with the advent of electricity and the industrial revolution. Despite the shift, some cultures, like Spain and Greece have never abandoned this type of sleeping norm.

Biphasic sleep shows a dynamic way through which we can manage our sleeping time. If you choose to sleep in two parts at night or sleep at night and take a nap during the day, being consistent is important. Even though this sleep style isn't very common now, it has helped people feel more energetic and focused for a long time. You can try it and see how it works for you!

Remember, no matter what your sleep schedule is, it's crucial to keep those habits in check to ensure you get solid sleep and wake up refreshed. If you're considering changing your sleep routine on its head, it would be good to hit up a doctor or a healthcare professional before you dive in.