Is Burning Bay Leaves Healthy for Us? Understand Why It is Becoming Popular

Burning bay leaves comes with several potential health benefits, including relief from stress, inflammation, kidney stones, and more. Bay leaves have always been a favorite for the flavor it provides when added to various dishes. However, in recent times, burning bay leaves has also been prevalent among many who claim it has benefits that extend beyond the kitchen.

It is important to note that while there is no research that backs these claims, there are many people who believe in its potential. In this article, we will look into the benefits of bay leaves, the precautions to be taken before burning them, and how to add them to your daily routine.

Burning Bay Leaves: What Are Bay Leaves?

More about bay leaves (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

The origins of bay leaves are from the laurel tree that grows mainly in warm climates. They are an add-on to many dishes for the flavor and depth they provide. They have a unique aroma, which provides a distinct quality to the dish. They are usually added directly to hot oil in order to impart its flavor to the oil.

There are two varieties of bay leaves which are mainly used—the most common is the Turkish bay leaf, while the other type is the California bay leaf.

What Are the Benefits of Burning Bay Leaves?

The benefits of burning bay leaves can be in the form of relief from anxiety, stress, inflammation, kidney stones, and seizures.

What are some of the benefits of burning bay leaves? (Photo by Patrícia Paixao on Pexels)

Relief from anxiety

The most popular and significant claim about bay leaves is its potential to provide relief from anxiety. Upon burning these leaves, they release linalool, which is a significant compound found in plants like mint or lavender.

Linalool is known for its potential calming effects. There is research conducted on mice that shows it induces a calming effect and reduces anxiety. However, further research is required to determine if the effect is the same for anxiety reduction in humans. However, one can definitely burn these leaves to enjoy the aroma and the potential anxiety-reducing effects.

Inflammation

Another known benefit of burning bay is the reduction of inflammation in the body, especially in the joints. In bay leaves, there is eugenol, which is known for its healing characteristic, acting as a natural anti-inflammatory agent.

Immune system

Again, the presence of eugenol marks an important character in bay leaves, as it inculcates anti-oxidant properties in it. Further, they are also rich in minerals like calcium, iron, and manganese, and vitamins A, C, and B6. These are important for your immunity.

Better sleep

Burning bay leaves can potentially promote good sleep. Due to its aromatic nature, which provides a calming effect to your body, it may help you sleep better.

Respiratory benefits

Bay leaves can potentially reduce the symptoms which are related to asthma, colds, and allergies when inhaled. Further, it is also believed that the aromatic smoke of bay leaves can help in clearing sinuses and reducing congestion.

Things to be kept in mind before burning bay leaves (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Before burning these leaves, it is better to look into your existing medical conditions. People with conditions like diabetes, allergies, pregnancy, or respiratory issues must take advice from healthcare experts before burning bay leaves.

Further, in order to avoid any mishaps, precautions must be taken when you burn these leaves. Burning bay is an old and prevalent practice, and many believe in its benefits, while others don't. Proper research should be conducted to get conclusive evidence to understand the health benefits of burning bay leaves.