Is Carlee Russell alive? Update on 25-year-old Alabama woman who went missing

Was Carlee Russell found alive? Yes, she was. In an interesting turn of events, the Alabama woman was found back at her home.

On a routine Thursday morning, Russell, 25, was driving on the highway when she called 911. The police reported that she had described seeing a toddler walking on the side of interstate. As said by the sister, Russell stepped outside of the car, and then the connection was lost.

Typically, for any family member, this was a state of urgency. The police reached there to find an unoccupied vehicle with Carlee Russell's phone inside the car. The family along with the police immediately began search operations and finally after nearly two days, Carlee Russell was found safe at home.

What happened to Carlee Russell?

On Saturday night, the police received a call that Carlee Russell had come back home. The police was not aware how she reached back home, but no one accompanied her. She was taken to the local hospital for a thorough check-up. No other information has been shared with the public.

Rewinding to Thursday, Carlee Russell had also called her boyfriend's sister. The last voice that could be heard was her scream. Although, the line remained open, they lost all contact with her, which can be scary and challenging. However, Russell's family and the police promptly jumped to action. They wanted to find her even if they had to scour the earth, as reported by her father.

Her parents did mention that she has a "big heart" and that she wanted to do help the child as soon as she saw them. While it's unsure what happened after, many individuals don't return home in such instances.

What's also important to consider is that how would this incident changes or impacts Russell's mental health. What happened over two days is perhaps only known to a few people, but it could have been a overwhelming experience.

Russell has been the news of the day for Alabama. While she's back at home and is now safe and sound, many individuals go missing every day. If you find someone stranded or you want to help someone out, it's best to do it when you have the necessary support.

