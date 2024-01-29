Is Cherry Juice For Sleep An Effective Remedy For Your Insomnia?

Cherry juice for sleep can be an effective remedy for insomnia, a condition that has been getting more and more common in the present world. The growing chaotic lifestyle and work stress have changed the body's circadian rhythm, which makes it hard to sleep at night and makes the mornings more dizzy and tiring. Hence trying this drink can be an efficient way to start getting back your sleeping schedule.

In this article, we will try to dive deep to find out if cherry juice for sleep can be an effective way to get over present-day insomnia.

The best cherry juice for sleep is made from sour cherries, also known as Montmorency cherries, which are known to have several health benefits. Sour cherry juice for sleep, also known as tart juice has additional benefits. They have anti-inflammatory benefits, that relieve and reduce soreness in the muscles, along with boosting the immune system.

Cherries are rich in melatonin and Typtophan (Image via Pexels/Wendy van Zyl)

Lack of sleep and the inability to get enough sleep every night is getting more and more common in today's world, which leaves people who are drowsy during the day and find it unable to focus on work properly. This is mainly due to the exposure to blue light from screens at night that triggers the brain to stay awake. Hence, limiting exposure to blue light before sleeping is the first step towards healing your circadian rhythm.

Studies suggest that consuming cherry juice for sleep consistently leads to deeper and longer sleep. Cherry juice for sleep does its magic by the presence of tryptophan and melatonin in cherries. Melatonin is a sleep hormone that is secreted by the body during the day to transition towards sleep in the night. Tryptophan helps the body to produce melatonin. It has been noticed that the consumption of cherry juice for sleep for two consecutive weeks can significantly spike in sleep efficiency.

How Much Cherry Juice For Sleep To Drink?

The good thing is we don't have to drink a lot of cherry juice for sleep. An individual requires around 250 to 425 milligrams of tryptophan for good sleep. Every 100 grams of tart cherries contains about 9 milligrams of tryptophan.

Consuming 8-12 ounces (oz) of cherry tart or 1-2 oz of juice concentrate at a time is best. The presence of melatonin in sour cherries helps to promote better sleep quality.

Additional Benefits Of Drinking Cherry Juice For Sleep

As much as drinking cherry tart helps us with sleep, it provides us with additional health benefits. They include:

1) Relieving Muscle Soreness

Drinking cherry juice can be very effective for athletes, as the presence of antioxidants in them helps in muscle recovery. Consuming measured amounts of cherry tart after a workout can help relieve muscle damage, help in having good rest, and improve athletic performance during the next workout sessions.

Cherries promote muscle recovery (Image via Pexels/Pikx By Panther)

2) Controlling Blood Pressure Levels

Studies have shown that consuming cherry juice for sleep has the benefit of controlling blood pressure in the body, by its property of relieving the nerves.

3) Reducing Pain

Cherry is effective in reducing pain (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Consuming cherry juice for sleep helps to reduce pain in the body and promotes speedy recovery. Studies on people suffering from arthritis have found that consuming tart juice can significantly reduce pain related to arthritis and stiffness.

4) Improves Mental Health

The antioxidant properties present in cherry tart have very beneficial effects on the brain and protect it from degeneration. Studies have found that people of old age suffering from dementia, who have drank 6 ounces of cherry juice consistently for about 12 weeks have significantly helped in improving short-term as well as long-term memory.

Promotes mental health (Image via Pexels/Riccardo)

5) Prevents Risks Of Cancer

Cherry juice for sleep along with its additional benefits is also known to prevent risks of cancer. Studies on mice have shown that cherry juice could reduce the growth of cancer cells in the body. Similar studies have also shown that consuming cherry tart reduces tumors in mice. However, more research is still needed to find the effectiveness of cherry tart to help fight cancer in humans.

Potential Risks Of Drinking Cherry Juice For Sleep

Consuming cherry tart for sleep can be a bit harsh for people who have allergies. Hence, it is always wise to check for any possible allergies before consuming this drink. The sugar content in cherry juice can be of concern for people suffering from diabetes, or people who are following a low-carb diet. The cherry juice found in the market may have extra sourness and preservatives for the flavour that can reduce its efficiency.

People with allergies to cherries should be careful (Iamge via Pexels/Ivan Oboleninov)

Additionally, if you are going through any kind of medication, it is always wise to consult your doctor before starting its consumption. This is because cherry juice has melatonin, which may interact with the medications and can have negative side effects.

Studies have found that to cure your insomnia or improve your sleep, it is always best to drink a glass of juice in the morning, and another in the evening, especially one or two hours before going to bed, to get the best effects. If making cherry juice every day is difficult, then using supplements of cherry tart can be a good alternative. The prescription of supplements can vary depending from person to person, and hence it is always good to consult a healthcare professional to get the best benefits.