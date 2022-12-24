Is Coffee Creamer Bad for You?

Have you ever wondered about the effects on health of the humble coffee creamer? No? Well, it might be time to start thinking about it now.

Coffee is the most popular beverage worldwide, and probably the most stylised. Even a picture of a steaming hot cup of coffee can make you want to drink one. Some people prefer to have their coffee black, but most prefer a traditional cup of coffee, creamer and all.

In this article, we will look at the health effects of the coffee creamer, whether it is good or bad for you, which ones to prefer and more.

Coffee Creamer: What is it Made of?

Water, vegetable oils, and sugar make up the majority of coffee creamers. Although they typically don't contain dairy products like cream or lactose, they do contain proteins derived from milk. Learn about the side effects of having too much caffeine.

Some of the most well-known brands of coffee creamers contain partially hydrogenated oils, corn syrup, potentially harmful preservatives, and additional refined sugars.

Coffee is not just any other beverage, it has become an emotion (Image via Pexels @Chevanon Photography)

Commercial creamers may also contain no vitamins, minerals, or antioxidants, so there are no significant nutritional advantages to consuming them. It might seem like a small amount, but the levels of these chemicals pile up if you drink coffee daily or multiple times a day.

There is also the issue that many coffee creamers on the market today are made of low-quality dairy from cows that have been given antibiotic injections, which is then blended with artificial flavorings, inflammatory oils, and sweeteners. These kinds of creamers have no health benefits at all.

Are Coffee Creamers Bad For You?

One thing is for sure: creamers are highly processed and contain additives, oils and preservatives. If you can avoid using creamers, you definitely should (in general, dieticians advise against consuming any processed foods that contain artificial additives and preservatives).

Sucralose, for instance, is a frequently used additive in sugar-free creamers and has been linked to a bad gut microbiome. Nutritionists advise always reading the ingredient list and making sure you can pronounce or at least recognize each ingredient. If not, then you should probably not be eating or drinking it.

Coffee has quite a few health benefits, however, additives can make it unhealthy (Image via Pexels @Igor Haritanovich)

If you think that sugar-free or fat-free creamers may be the solution to this problem, you are wrong. They frequently contain the same ingredients as well as extra chemicals from artificial sweeteners like maltodextrin, which the Food and Drug Administration has approved as safe, but research has shown can alter gut flora and possibly cause IBD. Hence, they may not be as healthy as advertised.

Healthier Alternative to Coffee Creamer

Real full-fat cream or milk sourced from grass-fed cows raised in pasture is about the healthiest option when it comes to adding milk to coffee. You can also use other kinds of fresh milk, such as oat milk or almond milk.

However, substituting dairy coffee creamers with oat milk or almond milk creamers may not necessarily be better, as they can also contain artificial additives and sweeteners. Read about does coffee make you gain weight.

If you drink multiple cups of coffee daily and are able to tolerate dairy, switching to real milk or cream from grass-fed cows may be your best bet. To make a more substantial adjustment, you can gradually wean yourself off creamer or give it up altogether. The pure flavor of coffee can be just as satisfying.

