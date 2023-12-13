Is Cola effective for food stuck in throat? A new study says NO

Using cola to break up food stuck in throat does not help, according to a new study by Dutch researchers. It appears that visiting the hospital directly is a safer option than taking a fizzy drink by yourself. Cola was reported to be successful in resolving 59% of complete oesophageal blockages in 2019 by other researchers, who were also from the Netherlands.

The findings of a recent study carried out by scientists at Amsterdam University Medical Centres (UMC), a group of two teaching hospitals located in the Dutch city, support this. Researchers from the Amsterdam University Medical Centers said,

“We would like to caution the public around the holidays that as yet, no quick and pleasant treatment has been proven to resolve food bolus impactions after copious meals.”

The study’s lead author, Dr. Arjan Bredenoord, said:

“If a piece of food is larger than the diameter of the esophagus, it will get stuck.”

How was the study conducted?

Food stuck in throat can cause choking. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Bredenoord's team dispersed themselves throughout five Dutch hospitals to evaluate the effectiveness of cola in cases of food getting stuck in the throat. The study, which involved 51 patients, looked at the differences in outcomes between those who had cola and those who did not while awaiting an endoscopy.

The findings were unambiguous: cola had no effect. In both groups, 61% of instances showed improvement, suggesting that either an endoscopy is required or the obstruction commonly clears up on its own.

Bredenoord concluded,

“There was no improvement when using cola to loosen stuck food in the esophagus, often the food dislodged on its own after a while and otherwise, we performed an endoscopy. Hopefully, this put this myth to rest.”

How harmful is food stuck in throat?

Food stuck in throat causes discomfort. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Depending on the size and type of obstruction, having food lodged in the throat can be both uncomfortable and dangerous. It may finally go away on its own if the amount of food is little and you can still swallow and breathe easily. However, it's crucial to get medical help right away if the meal is larger or causing a lot of discomfort. Here are the potential risks involved:

Choking: Choking is a medical issue that can occur if food gets stuck in throat. When the airway is entirely or partially closed, breathing cannot proceed normally, which results in choking.

Aspiration: A danger of aspiration exists if food becomes trapped in the throat and is not cleared. When foreign objects—like food or liquids—enter the lungs instead of the esophagus, it's known as aspiration. Respiratory problems, pneumonia, or other complications may result from this.

Esophageal obstruction: Food particles can occasionally get lodged in the esophagus and cause blockage. Chest pain and other symptoms may result from this, including trouble swallowing.

Food stuck in throat can be harmful in addition to uncomfortable. This is typically the result of a tumor or scar from previous inflammation that has narrowed the vessel. Acknowledging the possible risks, Bredenoord stressed the importance of appropriate care.