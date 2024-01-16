Is daily olive oil consumption good for your gut health?

Including olive oil in the diet has many health benefits. But, olive oil has a very high calorie content and therefore has to be used in moderation. Using Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is even better, as it is less processed and contains more natural ingredients.

The oil is produced by grinding or pressing whole olives. It can be used widely when it comes to cooking. It can be used to make pasta, salad, and in all kinds of dishes and cuisines as it comes with a lot of health benefits.

There are three varieties or grades of this oil: extra virgin, virgin, and refined (light). The amount of processing they undergo before being bottled and sold determines the label that is applied to them. Out of the three, refined olive oil undergoes the most processing.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) and its impact on the human body

Olive trees grown in the Mediterranean (Image by Elias Bauner/Unsplash)

Studies have shown that adding EVOO to your diet can lower the risk of getting heart disease as it helps to keep blood pressure low. It even lowers the risk of strokes. The oleic acid in olive oil acts as an anti-inflammatory and reduces inflammation thereby reducing the chances of chronic disease in the body.

Being high in antioxidants, the oil prevents or slows the damage in the human body, and lowers the risk of disease.

Some of the nutrients in this oil also fight harmful bacteria and destroy them, thereby reducing the chances of chronic diseases such as cancer and its many types. Studies have also shown that having an olive oil-heavy Mediterranean diet can give our brains a boost and help us to think clearly and understand and remember better.

This particular oil's usage is on the rise, owing to its added health benefits, particularly for extra virgin olive oil. These health benefits are primarily linked to the antioxidant activity of olive oil, its good effects on the proliferation of beneficial microbes, its positive effect on the suppression of foodborne pathogens, and its health-promoting components, such as polyphenols, tocopherols, and carotenoids.

Adding all these qualities, EVOO is widely regarded as one of the healthiest edible oils. Consumption of this oil has been linked to several health advantages, including the prevention of hypertension, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and many more diseases.

Benefits of consuming EVOO (Image by Quin Engle/Unsplash)

Added benefits of consuming EVOO

EVOO is the healthiest option for cooking and consuming. Although the oil is heavy in fat, that fat is mostly heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Selecting this particular oil instead of butter and other alternatives can decrease cholesterol and improve heart health. Furthermore, EVOO may support a healthy digestive tract.

Heartburn, also known as reflux disease, can happen by consuming fast food and food rich in fat. A burning feeling in the throat, stomach, or esophagus is the hallmark of heartburn. This is caused by an excess of acid in the body as it tries to break down these bad food types.

Having this oil can lessen the release of stomach acid, thereby preventing heartburn or any such diseases, arising from the gut.

Mediterranean diet with EVOO for the Gut (Image by Eric Dungan/Unsplash)

EVOO and its Impact on the Gut

The good bacteria in olives, which is known as the microbiota, are microorganisms that exist throughout the entire digestive system. Their quantity and health are related to the overall gut health. Polyphenols in olive oil boost the number of Bifidobacteria and other good bacteria in the gut. It might have a positive impact on cholesterol and obesity since they increase sensations of fullness, thereby making individuals eat less and stay full.

This contributes to weight loss and a healthy body. Other than olives, flaxseed oil, pumpkin seed oil, sesame oil, safflower plant's seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and blackseed oil, can also be consumed for a healthy gut.