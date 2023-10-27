Is it Good to Pop Ears? Here's What You Need to Know About It

You might get that popping sensation in your ears when you yawn, this popping sound is also called pop ears. Whenever one feels like their ears are clogged it seems as if the objects are distant and the incoming sounds are hazy.

For some, it might get uncomfortable and to get rid of this feeling popping those ears brings much-needed relief to the ears. Pop ears are safe and easy to perform if a gentle approach is taken. If clogging in the ears is a regular issue then it is better to get medical attention as soon as possible.

This article will discuss the phenomenon called 'pop ears', how to make ears pop, if it is bad for ears, and what to do if your ears do not pop.

Pop Ears: How to pop your way out of clogged ears?

Clogged ears are a very common problem people face worldwide, and the easy way out of this is to pop them. There are very easy ways to pop ears, it could be done by yawning, swallowing, etc.

Yawning

Yawning helps in equalizing the pressure in the ears providing relief from clogging. Further, during yawning the muscles in the throat work to open up the eustachian tube which connects the middle ear to the back of the nose.

The eustachian tube is responsible for equalization of the pressure between the middle ear and the atmosphere which in turn creates the popping sensation in the ears.

If you are facing difficulty in sneezing then practicing breathing with an open mouth can help you sneeze and get the pop ears.

Swallowing

Just like yawning, swallowing also works in a similar way. It equalizes the pressure in the ear by opening up the eustachian tube present in the ear.

Valsalva Maneuver

This is another fancy way to pop your ears. In this all you need to do is just hold pinch your nose with your hand, keep your mouth closed, and gently blow air through your nostrils. This helps in opening the eustachian tube and popping the ears.

Warm rub or Nasal Medicines

For those who are suffering from a cold and have a congested nose, nasal drops for decongestion can be used to pop the ear. Further, applying a warm cloth on the ears can help you unclog your ears.

These are some of the ways that can help with clogged ears. If these pop ear techniques do not work and you still have clogged ears, one might consider ventilation pipes. This surgery can be done through medical guidance.

Is Popping Your Ears Bad?

Popping the ears is a safe practice it helps with equalizing the pressure in the ears and helps in unclogging the ears. Popping can only be dangerous in cases when the individual is blowing the nose too hard while blocking the nose and mouth which may cause the eardrums to burst. Thus Valsalva maneuver should only be practiced with a gentle blow.

What to do when your ears don't pop?

There are cases when an eustachian tube might have trouble closing which causes the breathing and voice to sound higher than it is. Due to this dysfunction in the eustachian tube, you might not be able to pop your ears.

In addition to this, fluid might build up in the middle ear which can cause clogging in the ears. If your ears do not pop even after trying several times and you get a fever, hearing loss, or pus in the ear it is advisable to get medical attention.

Popping your ears is a safe and effective way to get rid of clogged ears. If you are consistently facing clogged ears, it is better to get medical assistance as soon as possible.