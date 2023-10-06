Is gorilla walk a good exercise? How to do it and benefits

Gorilla walk is a good exercise to add intensity to your workout and build core strength and stability.

It's a great way to engage the entire body, especially the abdominals, and also the shoulders, leading to well-defined abs and bigger shoulders. There are multiple variations to do it, and they can be done anywhere without gym equipments.

In this article, let's learn more about the gorilla walk, and how you can do it correctly.

Is gorilla walk a good exercise?

Fun way to train the core (Image via Unsplash/bruce mars)

If you're thinking about hitting your core, the gorilla walk is one of the best exercises that can do wonders for you.

It not only hammers the core but also works the back and arm muscles. If you have weak glutes and old injuries, it can help heal the back and gain strength.

Recently, it has gained a lot of popularity because of its many benefits. Inspired by the walking movement of gorillas, it's an excellent way to increase endurance and body balance.

How to do gorilla walk correctly

Remember, when as kids we used to mimic gorillas when we saw them on National Geographic? That's gorilla walk.

Well, you don't exactly have to do that, but the exercise is similar, except for the chest-beating part (well you can do that, too).

How to do it

To do it correctly, sit in a squatted position, and place both hands on the ground, bending the ankles.

Start pushing yourself forward with just your palms and feet while keeping the pelvis low and the legs bent. Start walking that way. You can do 10-15 reps for 2-3 minutes that way, getting that action going, in a straight line. Also do it laterally, for more advanced action.

It will not only work on the abdominal muscles and biceps, but you will also feel your entire stomach crushing. That pain is one of the best signs of fat burning in the stomach region, which is one of the most difficult places to target especially while shredding.

Muscles most worked by the exercise

The muscles that are most benefitted from the exercise are:

Quadriceps

Core

Supinators

Wrist Flexors

Dorsal

Core (your abs will thank you)

Prime benefits of gorilla walk

Gorilla walk helps improves mind and body balance (Image via Unsplash/Karthik Thoguluva)

The prime benefits you get are:

Mind and body coordination: During a ogrilla walk, it is very necessary to maintain body balance and stability. That will not only help you strengthen the muscles but will also help build mind and body coordination.

During a ogrilla walk, it is very necessary to maintain body balance and stability. That will not only help you strengthen the muscles but will also help build mind and body coordination. Cardio: The exercise involves continuous movement of the body in high intensity. It will result in increasing heart rate and improving the overall cardiovascular system. It will train the body in terms of anaerobic respiration.

The exercise involves continuous movement of the body in high intensity. It will result in increasing heart rate and improving the overall cardiovascular system. It will train the body in terms of anaerobic respiration. Overall strength and endurance: Along with training the core, this exercise trains both the upper as well as the lower body. It will increase your overall muscle strength and endurance.

Along with training the core, this exercise trains both the upper as well as the lower body. It will increase your overall muscle strength and endurance. Stretching and flexibility: Stretching is something, which we often ignore in muscle training but acts as a key factor in the overall definition of the muscles. Gorilla walk involves a wide range of motions from the shoulders, hip and knee joints, keeping your mobility in check.

The exercise teaches us how much resemblance we have with the animal kingdom and our predecessors. The old ways have always been of great importance in the fitness industry.

Merely observing and imitating the naturalistic behavior of one of the most muscular animals can take our fitness goals to the next level.