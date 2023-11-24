Is a Hot Water Bag effective for cramps?

Hot water bags are a common sight in most people’s lives. A hot water bag is an important invention due to its ability to allay all kinds of muscle pain. Hot water bags are convenient, cost-effective, portable, and easy to use.

Here are few tips on how to use your hot water bag.

What is a hot water bag?

A hot-water bag is a flat, pouch-shaped rubber bottle, originally made from “Indian rubber" and introduced in Britain during the 1870s. A stopper helps contain the hot water while the fabric transfers heat to the applied area.

Traditionally there had been clay hot water bottles too unlike the rubberised and silicone ones today. Among many households, it is quite a nostalgic little item.

Generally a prolific item around many houses, hot water bags are an efficient and handy tool. From muscle pain, and joint aches to back pain, and menstrual cramps, research indicates the beneficial relaxation from using a hot water bag.

Hot water bag for period cramps!

Hot water bags are somewhat of an efficient remedy for large-period cramps in large. Hot water bag uses ‘heat therapy’ I.e., it acts as a hot compress when applied to a specific area emanating pain or soreness.

The heat helps in relaxing the blood vessels by blocking chemical messengers that cause pain. The external heat from the hot water bag kills off the internal contraction muscle allowing the pain to subside.

It can retain heat for a long time and can be applied to the site of pain for as long as required.

Warm water bottle for cramps in general

A hot water bag acts as a hot compress when applied to a specific area emanating pain or soreness. It is recommended to apply in intervals of 5 to 10 minutes depending on muscle pain while letting the skin dry.

It aids in reducing inflammation, helps relax the tightened and sore muscles, and helps to improve blood supply. It successfully helps relax muscle linings and avoid constant knotting of blood vessels. Some commonly known ailments that hot water bags help against are-

1) Backache

2) Muscle pain

3) Stiffness

4) Muscle strains

5) Muscle cramps

6) Regular joint pain (hot water bags apply to a good extent in relaxing skeletal tissues)

7) Menstrual pain

8) Abdominal pain

9) Muscle soreness, etc.

Apart from all its medical value, you can squeeze hot water bags for a cold winter. It is always fun!

How to use a Hot water bag for cramps?

1. For regular cramps

It is recommended to apply in intervals of 5 to 10 minutes depending on muscle pain while letting the skin dry. This is also advisable for sports athletes to relax muscles after training using heat therapy or massage, in this case, with the help of a hot water bag.

2. For period cramps

Hot water bags are an efficient remedy for large-period cramps in large. Period pains are an extremely uncomfortable and painful process for any woman.

There is constant muscle soreness around myriad places, abdominal contraction, and mental pressure during periods. Periods are a nightmare that is a result of compressed blood vessels in muscle tissues and uterine linings.

General application of the water bag would require placing it above the abdomen for 10 to 15 minutes as long as the muscle feels relaxed which is to be done in intervals. Avoid leaving the bag on the skin for too long.

It is recommended to take safety measures while using a hot water bag for period pain. Make sure to wrap the bag in a cloth or provide a cloth protection between the skin and the bag to avoid any spillage of hot water.

Precautions while using a hot water bag

Hot water bags can be extremely dangerous if not properly administered. Here are a few reminders-

1. Strictly avoid boiling water. There is a chance of burning yourself. It is advisable to not put hot water bags in direct contact with the skin. Place a cloth piece as a layer between the skin and the hot water bags.

2. Avoid using hot water for the hot water bags every day as this might ruin your bag. At higher temperatures and repeated exposure to hot water, the rubber of your hot water bags may degrade that may lead to nasty accidents.

3. ‘Erythema ab Igne’ or Hot water bag rash is a common skin condition that occurs when the bag is used for a long time and the skin is at risk of repeated exposure. It is thus advisable to use hot water bags occasionally.

Hot water bags are friendly, cost-effective, easy to use, eco-friendly and do not require electricity. They are reliable old tools that work as a charm for many little ailments helping your day become better.