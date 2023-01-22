Is Jordan Peterson’s all-beef diet really healthy?

The all-beef diet is perhaps the crux of the controversy surrounding Jordan Peterson. Most illnesses can be cured with diets. At least that's what the Petersons have to say. Jordan, the father of Mikhaila Peterson, was introduced to an all-beef diet by his daughter, who promptly discovered this absurd practice by accident. However, despite their claims, this diet has obviously attracted suspicion, from nutritionists and seasoned dieters alike. In this diet, we'll break down this peculiar all-beef diet and why it might be another fad.

Does Jordan Peterson's All-Beef Diet Actually Work?

Both the Petersons have come out and sung praises for their all-beef diet. Mikhaila claims that it rid her of her anxiety, depression, and chronic health issues. Amongst other benefits were improved memory, less joint pain, and a general boost in mood. Jordan himself noted that the benefits of the diet were slow to come, but there to stay. He too found that his mood had drastically improved, and his anxiety and depression were receding. It didn't stop there. Both father and daughter reported rapid weight loss as one of the many benefits of the diet, 50 pounds in seven months for Jordan, to be precise.

If you're wondering what the diet entails, it's simple: beef, salt, and water. In fact, the repercussions of betraying the diet are so severe that just a bit of pepper on her steak led to a three-week-long bout of anxiety and illness for Mikhaila. She said that she buys ground beef, as it brings down the cost of the diet, and uses the fat from cooked ribs to flavor the ground beef.

It is worth noting that the all-beef diet promoted by Jordan Peterson is a form of a carnivorous diet, which is not a widely accepted or studied dietary pattern. Such a diet can be lacking in vital nutrients that are typically found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which are essential for maintaining good health. Here's what University of Chicago’s Microbiome Center faculty director, Jack Gilbert, had to say:

“Your body would start to have severe dysregulation, within six months, of the majority of the processes that deal with metabolism; you would have no short-chain fatty acids in your cells; most of the by-products of gastrointestinal polysaccharide fermentation would shut down, so you wouldn’t be able to regulate your hormone levels; you’d enter into cardiac issues due to alterations in cell receptors; your microbiota would just be devastated.”

Moreover, excessive intake of red meat has been associated with an increased risk of several chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Therefore, it is important to consult a healthcare professional before making any drastic changes to one's diet, especially if you have any preexisting health conditions or are at a higher risk of developing certain health problems.

The bottom line is, a beef-only diet like that of Mikhaila and Jordan cannot be too healthy for your body. While you may reap the benefits in the long run, it will deprive your body of some much-needed nutrients that meat simply can't provide. That being said, a little extra protein will do you no harm, as long as you learn to balance it with fiber, carbs, fats (yes, fats are essential too), and other vitamins and minerals. After all, balance is the key to a holistic lifestyle.

