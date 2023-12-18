Health & Fitness
Is a Lack of Self-Esteem Driving Your Life? Here Is How You Can Take Charge

By Janvi Kapur
Modified Dec 18, 2023 20:16 GMT
Lack of self-esteem can drive many areas of our lives. (Image via Vecteezy/ Michael Piepgras)
A lack of self-esteem can chart the course of our emotional well-being. It affects our daily interactions as well as our perceptions of the world. High self-esteem, on the other hand, is a ray of light which enables us to have a better perception of ourselves and our various capabilities.

Unfortunately, low self-esteem and self-worth can block that ray of light, making our lives darker and changing how we think, feel, and act. A lack of self-esteem gives rise to a range of personal challenges that come to the surface, impacting us significantly.

Lack of self-esteem influences us to think negatively of other areas of our lives. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)
What Are the Common Signs of a Lack of Self-Esteem?

What are the signs of this? (Image via vecteezy/ Denys Golub)
There are many signs to keep an eye out for low self-esteem. A prominent symptom is the constant need to talk negatively and criticize oneself, resulting in strong beliefs about a lack of self-worth. It almost seems that the automatic negative thoughts don't stop.

Another common sign is being reluctant to try new things or take risks because of a strong belief that you will fail to do so. You may have a strong need to excessively depend on others' approval and validation in order to feel worthy. As a consequence, you may engage in people-pleasing behaviors.

What Are the Causes of Low Self-Esteem?

What keeps us feeling like this? (Image via Freepik/ Pikisuperstar)
There are many causes of low self-esteem. Early childhood experiences of neglect, excessive criticism, or even abuse may greatly affect self-esteem in later stages of life.

Unfortunately, a lack of self-esteem is associated with physical appearance. The constant unrealistic pressure to be socially ideal in terms of personal beauty, capabilities, or achievement can greatly undervalue one’s self-worth.

Major life events such as losing a loved one, failure, or being rejected can greatly cause harm to one's self-esteem, which later turns into negative self-perception.

Is There a Way to Overcome a Lack of Self-Esteem? Take Charge

You can learn to feel better about yourself. (Image via Freepik/ rawpixel.com)
There is no quick way to fix your self-worth. Loving yourself is a slow process, but there are ways to overcome low self-esteem. Here are a few ways to get started:

1. Self-compassion

It is the most essential tool to overcome low self-esteem. You can start by practicing gentleness and understanding for yourself. Embrace your imperfections openly, without any self-judgments.

2. Changing your self-talk

Take charge of the way you talk to yourself. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)
Transforming negative thought patterns into positivite self-talk is of paramount importance. You can do this by seeking therapy, joining support groups, or simply by sharing it with a loved one. Think about the way you talk to yourself. Would you say the same thing to a significant other?

3. Accept yourself

In the present world, which prominently relies on external means to be successful, cultivating self-love becomes an inward quest. This demands self-compassion, patience, and a stable commitment to grow personally. Truly accepting one’s uniqueness, qualities, and imperfections forms the foundation of strong yet stable self-esteem.

Always remember that self-worth doesn't have to rely upon external means for validation but on the innermost belief in your value as a human. As we chart our way through the difficulties of life, cultivating a healthier self-esteem is of paramount importance. You deserve to feel fulfilled and empowered.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

Edited by Susrita Das
