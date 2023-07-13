Is Opill safe? Everthing about USA's first FDA-approved birth control pills

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its approval for Opill, a daily oral contraceptive pill, to be sold without a prescription.

This groundbreaking decision means that Opill, developed by Perrigo, is now easily accessible in drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and online markets.

Let's delve into what you need to know about this contraceptive pill and how it's revolutionizing women's health in the United States.

What is Opill, and how it works?

FDA approved contraceptive pill (Image courtesy - Perrigo, via Associated Press)

It's a progestin-only pill that utilizes a synthetic form of the hormone progesterone to prevent pregnancy. Unlike most birth control pills, this contraceptive pill does not contain estrogen.

When taken correctly, this contraceptive pill is both safe and more effective than other nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancies.

Benefits of Opill's availability

This pill's approval is a significant milestone for women's health nationwide. By eliminating the need for a prescription, this contraceptive pill aims to enhance access to contraception. This accessibility is crucial, considering that nearly half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended.

With this contraceptive pill being readily available over the counter, it has the potential to significantly reduce unintended pregnancies and their associated challenges.

Safety and potential side effects

Side effects (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

When used as directed, this pill is considered safe and effective. It's important to follow the recommended daily usage and take the pill at the same time every day for maximum effectiveness, though.

Like any medication, this contraceptive pill may have some side effects. The most common ones include irregular bleeding, headaches, dizziness, nausea, increased appetite, abdominal pain, cramps, or bloating.

Individuals with a history of breast cancer or those using other hormonal birth control methods should refrain from using this contraceptive pill.

Important considerations and precautions

It should not be used as emergency contraception, and it does not protect against sexually transmitted diseases.

If you suspect pregnancy or miss two periods while using this contraceptive pill, it's crucial to take a pregnancy test and discontinue use if pregnancy is confirmed. Individuals with specific medical conditions should consult healthcare professionals before using this contraceptive pill.

Opill's availability and FDA's role

This contraceptive is expected to hit stores and online markets in early 2024, as determined by the manufacturer.

Pricing details are yet to be released. While this contraceptive pill offers a nonprescription option, it's important to note that other approved formulations and dosages of oral contraceptives will remain available by prescription only.

The FDA's approval of this contraceptive pill reflects its commitment to public health and providing accessible options for reliable birth control methods.

