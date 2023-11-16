Is Phantom Feeling Real? Here’s What You Need to Know 

Phantom feeling, technically called formication, is a term derived from the Latin word “formica” which means ant. The name is self-explanatory and signifies tactile hallucination.

Phantom feelings are sensations of the presence of insects beneath or on the skin. It feels like some insect is crawling on your skin. People generally mistake it as some spiritual energy around them and only a few know that it is actually a mental disorder.

In this article, we will get to know everything about this intriguing disorder and will try to explore all the facets of fomication.

Understanding Phantom Feeling on Skin and Its Causes

Formication is a neurological dysfunction causing sensations. As a result, individual suffering from this experiences an overwhelming realistic feeling. (image by freepik on freepik)

Formication is a unique type of tactile hallucination. In this type of hallucination of phantom feeling, the brain, which is responsible for processing signals from the sense of touch, takes genuine signals when there is no sense of touch present.

As a result, individual suffering from this experiences an overwhelming realistic feeling. People often start to confuse between what’s real and what’s not.

People struggling with phantom feelings tend to scratch themselves or pick at the areas affected which cause harm to their skin.

Now we will discuss the causes of formication. They are:

A specific substance

Formication can be triggered by some substances, both medicinal and distracting. Cocaine and amphetamines, antidepressants, anti-seizure medications, and drugs impacting hormone levels are very common stimulants. These substances act as a catalyst for formication, causing an imbalance between drugs and the nervous system.

Mental health disorders

Mental health disorders involving psychosis are a major cause of phantom feelings. Anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder are common grounds for formication which ultimately causes phantom feeling, hallucinations, delusions, and the belief that the person has been infected by parasites or insects.

Neurological conditions

Conditions like concussions, dementia, epilepsy, migraines, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and strokes often affect brain and nervous system triggering formication.

Formication as a medical condition

Formication can affect multiple body systems beyond the arena of the mind and nervous system. Conditions like anemia, dermatitis herpetiformis, HIV, kidney and liver disorders, lymphoma and thyroid issues can be caused due to formication.

Care and Treatment for Phantom Feeling

The phantom feeling can be triggered by neurological disorders. Formication is an unpredictable and challenging disorder that cannot be prevented entirely. (image on freepik by freepik)

To find the formication’s root cause, an individual must consult a healthcare professional. A personal approach is crucial as there are numerous causes.

Adjustment in dosage may alter the risk of formication caused due to drug use. Targeted interference and psychiatric care are needed for medical condition-induced formication.

Formication is an unpredictable and challenging disorder that cannot be prevented entirely. Steering clear of drug use, lowering consumption of alcohol, and avoiding head injuries can help.

If formication occurs without any apparent cause, the individual must seek medical attention. Symptoms can align with serious conditions like stroke and drug overdose.

People struggling with phantom feelings tend to scratch themselves or pick at the areas affecting which causes harm to their skin (Image by h9images on Freepik)

Formication or phantom sensations on the skin is a disorder with neurological, psychological, and medical difficulties. Getting into the depth of it is important to treat it effectively.