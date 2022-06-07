Fact Check: Is Pilates an Effective Exercise for Older Adults?

Pilates is an effective form of exercise that’s been around for decades, with multiple fitness centres introducing classes on a regular basis. It's a full-body exercise to improve strength. That is supposed to help with functional movements, making everyday life easier.

It was developed in the 1920s by Joseph Pilates, a physical trainer. The exercises are inspired by yoga, calisthenics, ballet and other bodyweight movement forms.

Pilates is known to lengthen and stretch the major muscles of the body, strengthening the joints as well. It’s a great way to improve flexibility, strength, balance and even breathing.

Pilates is a safe workout option for all age groups, be it older adults, young athletes or people in their middle age.

Are pilates effective for older adults?

Let’s look at some of the benefits pilates offer:

Improves flexibility

As we grow older, our bodies tend to get weary, and our joints may get stiff. Pilates are an effective way to lengthen the muscles and exercise the joints. That ensures that older adults retain flexibility and are able to perform various movements.

Improves posture

Pilates exercises help develop core strength, which is an important factor when it comes to improving posture. Core strength also ensures back pain stays away, and who doesn’t suffer from back pain?

Improves balance

Pilates involve a lot of contra-lateral movements (opposite sides), which are great in improving coordination.

That comes in handy to improve overall balance. Older adults are more prone to falling. Balance training can eliminate the risk of falling due to loss of balance.

Develops core strength

Aside from posture, core strength contributes to a lot of the functionality in our body. A strong core helps improve movements and ensures you move smoothly without putting you at risk for injury.

Helps maintain weight

Although considered not so strenuous, pilates are a great way for older adults to get in some exercise everyday, in turn shedding some calories and helping with weight management. When combined with some aerobic activity, like walking, pilates can be a good way to help maintain strength.

Relieve stress

Exercise is always a good outlet for stress, and pilates are effective, as they help develop mind-muscle connection. That includes breathing patterns during movements that also provide a sense of calm.

Increases bone mineral density

As we grow older and our bones lose density, we become more prone to osteoporosis. That can be controlled with resistance training. Pilates are an effective way to increase bone mineral density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Improves sleep quality

The relaxing effects of pilates has been said to promote improved sleep. In older adults, that may be enhanced, as the exercise may take a lot of energy out of them.

The bottom line is, pilates are perhaps one of the most effective forms of exercise for older adults.

While there are several options available, pilates provide a well-rounded balance of everything, including mindfulness and health. It’s not difficult to find pilates centres these days, so find one near you and enrol yourself today.

