Is ramen bad for you? Ways this popular dish could be hurting your health

Is ramen bad for you? Ramen is a Japanese wheat noodle dish served in broth. It's often accompanied by soy sauce, sliced pork, nori (dried seaweed), menma (bamboo shoots) and scallions (green onions).

Common Japanese types of ramen include Tonkotsu (pork bone broth) ramen popular in Kyushu and Miso ramen popular in Hokkaido. However, there are growing concerns regarding the health risks that ramen, especially instant ones, might pose.

In this article, we discuss the health risks that might make ramen bad for you.

Are ramen noodles bad for you?

High sodium content makes ramen bad for you. (Image via Unsplash/Stephen Bedase)

Ramen noodles are a packaged type of noodle made from wheat flour, vegetable oils and flavoring agents. Instant ramen noodles are often steamed and then air-dried or fried to shorten the cooking time. They can be easily prepared by boiling them with packaged spices and condiments that come with the product.

As per data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a serving of ramen contains as much as 1,330 milligrams of sodium, which may pose serious health risks.

Tertiary butylhydroquinone is a common food additive in instant ramen noodles. It’s a preservative used in ultra-processed foods and is considered relatively safe in small doses.

Higher amounts of TBHQ, though, may lead to neurological damage and liver enlargement. Vision disturbances and DNA damage have also been reported in some cases. Studies have associated refined carbs with health risks, including an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Is ramen unhealthy? Why is ramen bad for you?

Ramen noodles are not a significant source of other categories of nutrients. The insignificant nutritional profile makes ramen bad for you. Ramen noodles provide empty calories without any significant health benefits. They're not a good food option for kids, too.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one serving of chicken-flavored instant ramen noodles provides:

Calories: 188 kcal

188 kcal Carbs: 27 grams

27 grams Total fat: 7 grams

7 grams Protein: 5 grams

5 grams Fiber: 1 gram

1 gram Sodium: 891 mg

891 mg Thiamine: 16% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

16% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) Folate: 13% of the RDI

13% of the RDI Manganese: 10% of the RDI

10% of the RDI Iron: 9% of the RDI

9% of the RDI Niacin: 9% of the RDI

9% of the RDI Riboflavin: 6% of the RDI

Ramen is calorie-dense and can cause weight gain. Refined carbs present in ramen can trigger insulin and blood sugar spikes.

They're low in dietary fiber and can cause gut issues, including constipation and stomach bloating. Excess sodium is mainly contributed by the spice mix that comes along with the packet. Sodium and other food additives make ramen bad for you.

It must be noted that instant ramen noodles are different from fresh ramen noodles, which are served with nutritious ingredients like eggs, duck meat and vegetables in Japanese and Chinese cuisines. The lack of these nutrients makes instant ramen bad for you.

How to make ramen healthier?

Lack of nutrients makes instant ramen bad for you. (Image via Unsplash/Fernando Andrade)

Opting for fresh ramen noodles instead of instant ramen might be a comparatively better option, but the calorie and carb content remains the same. Fresh noodles prepared with fresh vegetables, meat and eggs can increase their nutritive value significantly.

If you're suffering from gut disorders, including irritable bowel syndrome and Celiac disease, you should avoid wheat-based noodles completely. Gluten makes ramen bad for you. Rice noodles are considered a safer option in this regard. Ramen is also not recommended for diabetic individuals. If you're suffering from any other health issues, consult a nutritionist for proper advice.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

