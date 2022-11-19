Is Rice Gluten-Free? Nutritional Facts and What to Avoid

Gluten-free foods are good for intestinal health. It is a type of plant protein present in certain cereals, including wheat, rye, and barley. The name of this protein originates from the Latin word for glue. This protein has a sticky consistency when dissolved in water. However, it is essential for the texture of baked goods. It usually causes gastrointestinal problems in people with a sensitive gut. People who suffer from celiac disease, irritable bowel disease (IBD), and ulcerative colitis are often susceptible to allergic symptoms on eating foods with gluten.

Is Rice Gluten Free?

Rice is one of the most popular gluten-free grains for people with allergies to this protein. Rice flour is usually used in gluten-free packaged foods instead of wheat flour. The nutritional and health benefits of white rice are well known.

Which Types of Rice Are Gluten-Free?

All types of rice are naturally gluten-free. This includes brown rice, white rice, Basmati rice, Asian sticky rice, wild rice, and rice flour. Here is an interesting gluten-free recipe made with white rice and brown rice.

Ingredients

1 cup brown rice

1 cup white rice

Procedure

Rinse brown rice and soak in cold water for an hour.

Add both the brown and the white rice to a saucepan.

Cover and boil over high heat for 10 minutes.

Reduce the heat to medium and let it simmer for 30 minutes.

Turn off the heat. Stir gently and serve.

Safest Brands of Rice When Avoiding Gluten

These are the top brands of rice that are perfectly safe for people suffering from celiac disease.

Note : Sportskeeda does not get paid for these reviews. All opinions expressed are those of the author.

1. Lundberg Family Farms

Lundberg is one of the brands that uses rice enhancement techniques. The grain is black japonica, which is shorter in length. Their packaging is attractive, and the cost of their rice is affordable for all. It is among the best American rice brands with a very good reputation.

2. Planet Rice

Planet rice sells medium-grain and sprouted rice. They boast several health benefits of their rice, including lowering blood pressure, improving sleep, and preventing heart disease.

3. Dynasty

It is one of the healthiest brown rice options available on the market. It has become more popular over the last few years.

4. Ben’s Original

Their product has a mild taste and gets cooked easily. It has a long shelf life and is available in 2 lb bags. Their marketing strategy is quite impressive.

5. Tamanishiki

Their rice is cultivated and processed in the Sacramento Valley. In terms of the quality of rice production, they’re considered among the best in the nation. The rice is a little sticky in texture and hence ideal for Japanese cooking. It is also available at an affordable price.

6. Gerbs

They are one of the best producers of long-grain rice. They are one of the leading American rice brands as well. Their rice products are packed with amazing nutrients. Gerbs rice is available at reasonable prices.

What alternative, gluten-free grains can I try?

Other grains that are among the best foods to consume on a gluten-free diet are listed below:

Amaranth

Arrowroot

Buckwheat

Flax seeds

Beans

Corn

Millet

Quinoa

Sorghum

Soy and products

Tapioca starch

Teff

Conclusion

A gluten-free diet can help decrease the symptoms of celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system generates a response against gluten in the form of uncomfortable allergic symptoms. It is estimated that about 1% of the world's population suffers from gluten allergy. People suffering from gluten allergies must check for allergen declarations on product labels.

FAQ

Can you eat rice on a gluten-free diet?

Yes, rice is safe to consume as it does not contain gluten. It does not cause any allergic symptoms. Rice is highly digestible.

Does basmati rice contain gluten?

No, basmati rice is similar to any other rice and does not contain gluten. It is completely safe to consume basmati rice for a healthy gut.

What happens when you give up gluten?

Intestinal health starts to improve once someone gives up gluten. People with celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and ulcerative colitis often feel relief from their symptoms.

How do you flush gluten out of your body?

Whenever gluten causes allergy symptoms, it is best to drink plenty of water to flush out the protein from the body. Water can moisten the stools and help in relieving constipation.

Poll : 0 votes