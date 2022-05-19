Is Running or Cycling Better for Glutes? 6 Effective Cardio Exercises That Work Your Glutes

Your glutes probably feel the burn the most during cardio exercises like running or cycling. But the truth is, these exercises don’t do much to strengthen them. It’s the constant motion of your legs that causes the burn in your glutes.

If you’re looking to strengthen your legs while burning lots of calories, plyometrics are what you should turn to. Plyometric exercises are high-intensity cardio movements that are effective at building strength and power in the muscles.

Best cardio exercises for glutes

We’ve gathered some of the best explosive movements that work your glutes to strengthen and shape them. These are sure to knock the wind out of you.

1) Stair climbing

Perhaps the easiest on this list. Sure, most of us do this almost everyday, but it can be made more challenging. You can perform the workout on a flight of stairs or on the StairMaster.

All you need to do is turn up the pace at which you climb the stairs. Running up them works your legs better than simply climbing them leisurely.

Alternatively, you can jump one step and take the one above it to increase the tension.

2) Jump squats

This is just the explosive version of the exercise everyone knows and loves. This is an effective exercise to shed fat and get your glutes fired up.

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

Push your hips back and lower yourself into a deep squat position. The lower you go, the more power you can generate.

Push yourself back up with force, and launch yourself up into the air.

Upon landing on your feet, proceed to squat down again for the next rep.

Repeat this move for 10 to 12 reps.

3) Jump lunges

Another explosive variation of an exercise that not everyone is too fond of.

Stand straight with your feet together.

You may crouch slightly to prepare for the jump. Jump into the air and bring your legs apart to land in a lunge position.

Lower yourself into the lunge before jumping into the next rep.

Repeat the move, alternating legs, for 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

4) Box jumps

A more challenging version of jump squats - this one requires you to jump onto a box! You may choose one that is about knee-high.

Stand straight with the box in front of you.

Lower yourself into a squat position.

Push yourself up and jump forwards to land on the box.

You may step down backwards or jump off the box before preparing for the next rep.

Repeat this move for 10 to 12 reps.

5) Power step-up

You guessed it - lunges with a box! This move calls for additional power because your front leg has to generate the power to carry you off the floor.

Stand straight with the box in front of you and place your right foot up on it with your left foot down on the floor.

Jump up into the air and switch legs, so you land on your right foot on the floor and left foot on the box.

Repeat the move, alternating legs, for 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

6) Tuck jumps

This is a more intense jump squat. It is effective in helping you achieve higher jumps.

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

Lower yourself into a squat.

Push yourself back up quickly and jump into the air as high as you can.

While you’re in the air, bend your legs and tuck your knees into your chest.

Unfold your legs while landing back on your feet.

Squat down again before jumping for the next rep.

Repeat this move for 10 to 12 reps.

That's our list of the most effective exercises for your glutes! Add them to your next leg day or cardio routine to test their effectiveness. Always remember to stretch, hydrate, and eat well

