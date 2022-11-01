Slow walking can help you lose weight, but how much does it help? It’s not always about what you’re doing, but it’s also about how much you’re doing. So the real question is how much are you walking when you’re slow walking?

Ideally, if you want to trigger weight loss, you want your body to burn calories. The best way to do that is to keep yourself in a deficit and force the body to dip into the stored calories to generate energy.

Usually, that's possible via running or power walking, but slow walking can also be an option.

Is Slow Walking an Activity?

There is no ounce of doubt that slow walking is an activity. In fact, any form of physical movement is an activity.

Losing weight using slow walking is a whole new ball park. What you have to understand is that if you power walk 100 meters and slow walk 100 meters, you will burn more calories during the power walk. Meanwhile, if you power walk 100 meters but you slow walk 500 to 600 meters, you could burn similar calories.

So it’s not about what you’re doing but how you’re doing and how much you’re doing. It’s eventually a game of numbers.

How to Increase Calorie Burning with Slow Walking?

First, if you’re absolutely certain that you want to walk slowly to burn calories, you must be prepared to walk a longer distance.

Second, you need to add elements that make your body burn more calories, as it uses more energy. To do that, you can add ankle weights or wear a weight vest.

If you don’t want to add weight, you can modify the path you’re walking.

If you walk an incline path, your body will need more energy to complete the entire walk as opposed to if you walk a straight path.

It’s better to walk uphill during a situation where you want to burn calories using slow walking. To conclude about walking slow: it may not be extremely effective, but to say it’s absolutely ineffective would be untrue.

Is Walking Enough to Lose Weight?

As mentioned above, the more energy you use, the more calories you burn. Of course, you will burn more calories running than walking. Meanwhile, you will burn calories if you focus on resistance training and completely eliminate running or walking.

However, if walking is absolutely necessary for you, and you enjoy walking, you must not remove it from your routine.

Instead, you should add another element of physical activity to your routine, such as HIIT, resistance training, running, or a mixture of all of them.

Bottom Line

Walking slowly can get you results, but not as quickly as adding another element to it. Furthermore, even with walking slow, you will need to keep yourself on a calorie deficit diet. That’s the most important aspect of weight loss. If you’re not following a calorie deficit diet, losing weight is absolutely impossible.

However, a calorie deficit diet doesn’t mean you need to eat less. You can eat your maintenance calories, but then you have to increase your physical activity. The final goal is to be in a deficit; it does not matter how you achieve it.

Poll : 0 votes