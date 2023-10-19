Is there something like exercise addiction? Understanding symptoms and ways to recover

Exercise addiction fairly applies to the saying that “excess of everything is bad.” A healthy lifestyle must include exercise because it has numerous physical and psychological benefits. But for some people, being fit can develop into an unhealthy obsession known as "exercise addiction."

When you become psychologically or physically reliant on a substance or behavior, you have an addiction. When you have an exercise addiction, you feel the desire to exercise even when doing so has negative effects.

Exercise is good for you, but going overboard, exercising too hard, or exercising in risky situations can be harmful. Your immune system deteriorates when you don't give your body enough time to rest. You are more prone to sickness if your immune system is compromised.

Exercise addiction symptoms to look out for

Too much of exercise can be a problematic sign. (Image via Unsplash/ Jamie Ginsberg)

It may be a sign of a problematic connection with exercise if you or someone you know spends more time exercising than with your partner or chooses to stay at the gym rather than go out with friends. Exercise addicts often withdraw and isolate themselves from their friends and family in order to maintain unhealthy behaviors, much like with any other eating disorder.

The following are some red flags that you might have an exercise addiction:

Being nervous or feeling guilty if you don't exercise.

Exercising even if it interferes with or disrupts your regular schedule.

Having trouble finding time for other activities because you need to work out.

Experiencing withdrawal feelings from exercise.

A sense that exercise isn't joyful or entertaining anymore.

Exercise is still beneficial even if you have an illness or injury.

Skipping social engagements, school, or jobs to exercise.

It's crucial to note that these warning signs don't always indicate that someone has a problem with exercise; rather, they are a list of general symptoms that can point to a more serious issue. If any of the aforementioned descriptions fit your experience, please think about talking to a professional about your worries.

Exercise addiction recovery

Set realistic fitness goals. (Image via Unsplash/ Anastase Maragos)

For one's physical and mental health, it's imperative to overcome exercise addiction. The following actions can assist you or someone you know in finding a path to recovery:

Recognize the problem: The first step is to recognize that there is a problem. Speak with a therapist or healthcare provider who has experience treating addiction for support.

Setting realistic goals: Reevaluate your fitness aims and set sensible, well-balanced goals that don't take over your life.

Diversify your activities: To lessen the concentration on a specific fitness regimen, try diverse physical activities such as yoga, strolling, or dancing.

Rest days: Plan frequent rest days to give your body time to recuperate and stop overuse injuries.

Prioritise self-care: To enhance general well-being, prioritize self-care activities like getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and managing stress.

Track your progress: Maintain a journal to keep tabs on your rehabilitation progress, feelings, and exercise routines.

Exercise addiction doesn't happen to everyone who exercises, but it's still crucial to understand the reason, symptoms, risk factors, and when to get help. It can be challenging to remain in the healthy exercise category. It's critical to monitor your level of exercise and keep an eye out for any situations where your training routines become difficult.