Is Tab Hunter dead? Cause of his death unveiled

Actor Tab Hunter breathed his last on July 18, 2018, just three days short of what would have been his 87th birthday, due to cardiac arrest.

He was an absolute delight in the world of American entertainment. With his dashing good looks and undeniable charm, he captivated audiences as an actor, singer, film producer and author. He was the epitome of a heartthrob, causing teenage girls to swoon and daydream about their very own Tab Hunter.

So, let's have a look at the cause of his death and other related details.

How did Tab Hunter die?

Tab Hunter's death was attributed to complications from deep vein thrombosis. It's a rare condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, usually in the legs, and can travel to other parts of the body, leading to severe consequences.

In the case of the 1950s Hollywood heartthrob, a blood clot developed and resulted in cardiac arrest, leading to his death. The sudden and unexpected nature of his death shocked those who knew him, as he had maintained an active and healthy lifestyle for his age.

What is deep vein thrombosis?

Deep vein thrombosis is a serious medical condition that highlights the importance of maintaining good vascular health.

It can occur due to various factors, like extended periods of immobility or medical conditions that mess with blood clotting. If these clots break free and venture into the lungs, they can cause a disaster known as a pulmonary embolism.

The symptoms of DVT include leg swelling, pain, changes in skin color and warmth, giving the limb a whole new level of discomfort. One should seek professional medical help if they exhibit any of these symptoms.

How did people react to Tab Hunter's loss?

Tab Hunter waved his final goodbye five years ago, leaving behind a legacy that would forever be cherished by many.

The news of the Hollywood star's passing brought forth a wave of emotions. Friends, family and fans came together to honor his memory and celebrate a life well lived.

Memories flooded in as people gathered to pay their respects. The outpouring of condolences, shared stories and heartfelt tributes was a testament to the impact the heartthrob had on the lives he touched.

Flowers adorned his final resting place, symbolizing the deep sympathy felt by those who had admired his talent and spirit. In a show of solidarity, individuals considered making donations to causes close to Hunter's heart, a touching gesture to carry on his legacy.

Final tribute

In the 1950s and 1960s, Tab Hunter's star shone brightly with notable films like Battle Cry and Damn Yankees. His talent and versatility allowed him to effortlessly transition between various genres, from romantic comedies to war films and even science fiction.

It seemed like there was no role he couldn't conquer, and audiences couldn't get enough of his on-screen presence. Not limited to the silver screen, Tab Hunter also charmed his way into the music industry. In 1957, he stole hearts with his hit single Young Love, proving that his talents extended beyond acting.

