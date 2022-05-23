Is Tennis Elbow a Form of Tendonitis? What Exercises Are Best for Treating Tennis Elbow?

Tennis elbow is a condition wherein the tendons that attach the forearm muscles to the bones are inflamed or strained. This can be attributed to repetitive activity in the arm. In medical terms, it is known as lateral epicondylitis.

No, it is not a condition that only tennis players suffer with. Anybody who engages in activity that may involve repeating the same motions in the arms can fall victim to tennis elbow. This includes painting, carpentry, climbing, wood chopping, etc.

Tennis elbow can be the cause of severe pain in the elbow, which can spread to the forearm and wrist. It is also accompanied by weakened grip strength. This can make everyday activities such as drinking coffee or opening doors a challenge for you, and moving hands will pull on the tendons.

If you think you may be suffering from tennis elbow, fear not. We have some drills you can perform at home to help ease the pain. Be sure to do a lot of ice compression therapy to reduce the inflammation first. That being said, always consult with a registered physician who will be able to assist you.

Best exercises for tennis elbow

1) Fist squeeze

You would need a sock, stress ball, or a rolled-up towel for this simple move.

Hold your arm out with a 90-degree bend in your elbow and hold the towel in your hand.

Squeeze the towel in your hand tight. Hold for 10 seconds.

Release the grip slowly.

Repeat the move for 10 reps.

2) Wrist flexor stretch

This is a gentle stretch that also helps improve wrist mobility.

Hold your right arm out in front of you with your palm facing down.

Raise your right palm so your fingers are pointing to the ceiling.

Gently pull the fingers of your right hand back, using your left hand. Hold for 10 seconds.

Release your palm slowly.

Repeat the move for 10 reps.

3) Wrist extensor stretch

This is the opposite motion of the wrist flexor stretch and is also effective for improving wrist mobility.

Hold your right arm out in front of you with your palm facing down.

Lower your right palm so your fingers are pointing to the floor.

Gently pull the fingers of your right hand towards you, using your left hand. Hold for 10 seconds.

Release your palm slowly.

Repeat the move for 10 reps.

4) Elbow bend

It is important not to neglect the elbow while exercising for tennis elbow.

Stand straight with your arms down by your sides.

Bend your arm upwards at your elbow, to bring your hand to your shoulder. Hold for 10 seconds.

Straighten your arm out again slowly.

Repeat the move for 10 reps.

5) Towel twist

For this move, you would need a small towel. Roll it up lengthways.

Grab both ends of the towel in either hand. Hold it out in front of you with your elbows bent slightly.

Twist both ends of the towel in opposite directions, as if you were squeezing water out of it.

Twist your hands in opposite directions again.

Repeat the move for 10 reps in each direction.

Repeat these movements a few times in a day, and you should be able to move your arms without pain again in no time! Once again, be sure to consult with your doctor if you think you may have tennis elbow. It’s a hard condition to deal with, but not impossible to recover from.

