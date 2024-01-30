Is Tilapia Fish Good For Your Health? 

Tilapia fish is high in protein and very low in fats, making it one of the healthiest and most inexpensive options in the market especially if you are on a calorie-limited diet. Moreover, it is very easy to prepare and is one of the most commonly consumed fish across the world, for its soft mild-flavored taste. However, this makes us think, is tilapia fish all good, or are there any health concerns regarding the consumption of tilapia fish?

In this article, we will try to tell you all about tilapia fish, and if you should take some precautions before choosing this delicacy, as questions have been raised surrounding its farming practices.

What Is Tilapia Fish?

Tilapia Fish is packed with nutrients (Image via Pexels/makafood)

Tilapia fish is a popular seafood that is available and consumed worldwide. It is high in protein and packed with a variety of nutrients, including vitamin B12 and vitamin D. It is a mild-flavored fish farmed in over 120 countries in territories across the world. This is because tilapia fish take very little time to grow, and can survive even in poor-quality water, or overcrowded conditions, while the diet needed for it is very inexpensive compared to other seafood.

The quality of tilapia fish entirely depends on the farming practices under which they are bred and varies according to location. China is known as the world's largest producer of tilapia fish. Tilapia fish is rich in niacin, a compound that is very effective in reducing cholesterol and triglycerides (fatty substances) levels in the blood, and decreases the risk of heart attacks. It works along with diet, exercise, and weight loss. Tilapia fish is a source of lean protein and very little fat, which can be an effective addition to your fitness goals.

Is Tilapia Fish Good For You?

How much tilapia fish is safe for consumption completely depends upon the situations under which they are bred. When raised in well-monitored conditions, they are safe to eat. The fish should be stored properly under hygienic conditions and cooked thoroughly before eating.

The breeding practices of Tilapia Fish raise some health concerns (Image via Pexels/Ksenia Chernaya)

Studies have suggested that tilapia fish is one of the healthiest options for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Minors over the age of 2 years can also benefit from it due to its low mercury and contaminant content, as compared to other fishes. Over time, selected breeding has led to genetic changes in this breed of fish, and the farm-generated ones look very different as compared to the ones found in the wild. Selective breeding can increase the amount of meat, or make it easy to farm. Additionally, they are more prone to diseases, pests and chemicals such as glyphosate. However, there is a trick.

The environment of breeding is directly connected with effects on health (Image via Pexels/Krisztina Papp)

The contaminated animal feed which is used for the breeding of tilapia fish is a common source of dioxins. Dioxins are chemicals that pollute the environment and are very harmful to health. Hence, when the fish eat these foods their tissues start to absorb these chemicals and hence consumption of it may lead to the transfer of small amounts of dioxins to the human body. However, this is no different than the presence of dioxins in any other type of fish. Wild-caught tilapia is the most preferred option, it is the healthiest and most nutritious option.

Tilapia fish can be cooked by baking, grilling or simply pan-frying. It is a budget-friendly source of protein that can be easily found on the market. It is a lean source of protein, that has several vitamins and minerals such as selenium, niacin and potassium. However, one should always be careful while buying tilapia from the market, and should usually go for wild-caught ones. Wild salmon or trout can be a healthier alternative as they are rich in omega-3, and is safer for consumption.