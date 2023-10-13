Is Witch Hazel for Hair? Benefits and Ways to Use It

You might have heard of witch hazel benefits for skin, but do you know about witch hazel for hair care? Witch hazel, a common ingredient in cosmetics, is capable of more than just clearing out extra dirt and fighting acne.

Witch hazel is a plant that is indigenous to North America and has the scientific name Hamamelis virginiana. Witch hazel extract is made from the bark, leaves, and twigs of this plant. This extract is popular in cosmetics and minor wound care because of its well-known astringent and anti-inflammatory effects.

It is a relaxing agent that you need to incorporate into your hair care routine, especially if you have an oily, inflammatory, or sensitive scalp. Witch hazel for hair treats a range of hair care issues such as breakage, dryness, and hair loss. Witch hazel has exceptional advantages for hair growth that shouldn't be disregarded.

Benefits of witch hazel for hair

Witch hazel reduces scalp irritation. (Image via Unsplash/ Tim Mossholder)

Here are the witch hazel benefits for hair:

Scalp health: The basis for healthy hair development is a healthy scalp. The natural astringents in witch hazel can assist in purifying the scalp by eliminating too much oil, dirt, and product buildup.

Dandruff control: Witch hazel's astringent characteristics can help calm an irritated and itchy scalp, lowering the likelihood of dandruff and flakiness.

Hair Growth: Hair growth is encouraged by a healthy, clean scalp. You may encourage the growth of thick, beautiful hair by using witch hazel to preserve the health of your scalp.

Shiny hair: Witch hazel can make your hair more shiny and more manageable in terms of texture. By decreasing frizz and taming flyaways, can make your hair appear silkier and smoother.

Natural tonic: Witch hazel is a natural alternative to conventional hair products that are formulated with harsh chemicals as a hair tonic. It offers a host of advantages while being kind to your hair and scalp.

Ways to use witch hazel for hair

Witch hazel for hair: It helps getting frizz-free hair. (Image via Unsplash/ Pablo Merchan Montes)

Before using witch hazel for hair, the first thing you should do is make sure the product is absolutely alcohol-free. This is due to the fact that witch hazel and alcohol together can drastically dry up your scalp and make all the problems you are attempting to solve worse.

Witch hazel can be used in a variety of ways to help your hair and scalp. To begin with, you can just add a few drops of any witch hazel that is devoid of alcohol to your regular shampoo and wash your hair that way. This is a fantastic technique to get rid of extra oiliness and reap all the advantages listed above.

You can also use witch hazel for hair as follows:

1) Witch hazel scalp toner

In a spray bottle, combine witch hazel and water in equal parts.

Apply the mixture to your scalp with a spray after shampooing and conditioning.

Before rinsing with cold water, give it a little massage and let it sit for a few minutes.

2) DIY hair mask

To make a healthy hair mask, combine witch hazel with organic products like aloe vera gel, honey, and coconut oil.

Before washing it out, apply the mask to your hair and let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes.

3) Frizz control spray

Add witch hazel, water, and a few drops of your preferred essential oil.

Use it as a natural frizz-control spray on your hair.

Though witch hazel has many benefits, it is not advised for people with dry scalps since the plant may dry the scalp excessively, causing itching, redness, and irritation. It is advised to stay away from witch hazel if you have severely sensitive skin because of its acidic pH.