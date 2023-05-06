Jamie Foxx's health condition reportedly gets worse

After experiencing a medical emergency, actor-musician Jamie Foxx has been in the hospital for more than three weeks. While the specifics of his condition are still unknown, people closest to him have asked everyone to pray for him, according to TMZ.

The Academy Award winner spent the middle of last month in the hospital due to an unforeseen medical problem. While a source for People magazine claims that "Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation right now," more tests are being performed.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

There are few specifics on Foxx's health concerns. It is unknown exactly what Jamie Foxx's medical issue is.

Corinne Foxx, the actor's 29-year-old daughter, posted on Instagram that her father had "experienced a medical complication" on April 11 that necessitated hospitalization. She expressed gratitude that "quick action and great care" had started him on the road to recovery.

Since then, celebrities including "Django Unchained" co-star Kerry Washington, NBA player LeBron James, and comedian Tracy Morgan, have sent their best wishes for a quick recovery during his hospital stay.

Some people speculated that he might have suffered a heart attack. Whether the 55-year-old experienced a stroke, as early rumours indicated, is unknown. The specifics of his medical concerns have not been addressed by his family or agents.

According to a recent source, Foxx is "not in a life-threatening situation right now."

What is Jamie Foxx's current condition?

On the Impaulsive podcast on May 2, Kevin Hart offered an update on Jamie Foxx's health:

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt."

Hart added:

"I don't know the details or the exact details as to what's going on, but to my knowledge, there's a lot of progression and a world of better."

Foxx spoke out earlier this week for the first time since his "medical complication" in April, when he was admitted to the hospital. In an instagram post, Foxx wrote:

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Jamie Foxx latest Instagram post. (Image via Instagram)

Foxx has been receiving medical care at a Georgia hospital for more than three weeks, and doctors are conducting tests to determine what happened.

One day before he was sent to the hospital, Foxx was seen filming "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz. After a brief hiatus, production continued using his body double while he was confined to the hospital bed.

The game show "Beat Shazam," which Foxx and Corinne co-hosted, however, began production on its newest season while the actor is healing.

Poll : 0 votes