Jamie Foxx's health problems worsen further as family prepares for worst

Jamie Foxx, the Academy Award-winning actor and comedian, has been dealing with a series of health challenges during the past few weeks. According to recent reports, his condition has deteriorated significantly, and family members are preparing for the worst. Although there have been mixed messages about Jamie Foxx's health from his representatives, fans continue to be concerned for his well-being.

The actor's daughter revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post on April 12 that her father had experienced a "medical complication", and "quick action and great care" helped guide him toward recovery.

Jamie Foxx health update: What's going on with the actor?

Jamie Foxx's family and friends are reportedly "preparing for the worst" after the actor suffered a medical emergency while filming his new movie. Last month, while filming Back in Action in Atlanta, actor Foxx suffered a medical complication off set. The actor's family has not shared details of what happened to him, but they have been keeping fans updated on his condition.

Foxx's condition is said to be improving, but one report said he wasn't close to okay when he entered a hospital earlier this month. Foxx's friends and family are hoping for the best, but they're also preparing for the worst.

his medical details have not been disclosed by his family. (image via IG @iamjamiefoxx)

In a post last week, the actor thanked fans for their support and expressed gratitude at being able to share his life with them. He did not include a photo of himself, but he did share a text-only post:

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Instagram post @iamjamiefoxx

Foxx thanked Nick Cannon for taking over the hosting duties of his show "Beat Shazam" while he is away. Kelly Osbourne will stand in for Foxx's daughter Corrine, who serves as the DJ for the show.

Earlier this month, an insider told People magazine that Jamie’s health scare is no longer life-threatening. Also, comedian Kevin Hart has confirmed that his friend and colleague Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery. Foxx's celebrity friends have offered their support to the actor, including Charles E. Alston (known as Charlie Mack), who asked for prayers on social media.

