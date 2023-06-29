Jason Derulo spills the details about his recovery

Jason Derulo, well known for hit songs like Savage Love and Marry Me, recently shared some secrets about his recovery journey in an exclusive interview with CNN. Back in 2014, he suffered a severe neck injury while he was rehearsing for a dance number. In a Facebook post addressed to his fans, he had mentioned:

"I fractured my neck doing tumbling & acrobatics 4 tour! Always trying 2 push boundaries 4 YOU!"

In the same interview, he mentions how all this happened while he was at the pinnacle of his career and had things lined up one after the other. The incident was a huge setback for him at the time. He also highlighted the difficulties he faced during the period and shared how simple daily activities became a huge task for him during that time. He mentions:

"I wasn't able to tie my shoes, I wasn't able to take showers by myself"

Jason Derulo talks about his healing journey

In the brief interview, Jason Derulo also mentions what got him out of this difficult situation at the time. Besides the medical help he received for his broken neck, he attributes the success of his 7-month-long recovery to his 'routine'. He discusses how establishing a regimen allowed him to keep both his mental and physical health in check. Derulo goes on to say:

"My routine is what got me out of the situation. You know, waking up in the morning at the same time, eating at the same time, working on my music for about 10 hours in a day and then going to the gym at the same time, going to bed at the same time."

Jason Derulo also mentioned how, back in the day, his then-girlfriend Jordin Sparks also played a significant role in his recovery. He mentioned how she used to travel a long distance to see him and take care of him. He also stated that she used to make him food and make sure that he was okay. Unfortunately, things did not work out, resulting in a public breakup in 2014 between the two.

In the interview with CNN, Jason Derulo mentions how the key to recovery is to take one step at a time. How the journey to recovery was more important than the end goal itself. This mindset prevented him from being overwhelmed by the situation and allowed him to work towards getting better by taking small steps. He mentions:

"I got used to winning the day as opposed to how am I gonna get through this 7 months"

He further mentions that following the incident and the 7-month-long healing period, he ended up making one of the best-selling albums of his career. Derulo also had six platinum singles credited to his name.

