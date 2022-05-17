What is Jason Statham’s Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Him Stay Fit?

Jason Statham is one of the most popular Hollywood actors known for his good looks and fit physique. His roles in movies like The Transporter, The Italian Job, Crank, and many more have earned him fans across the globe.

Jason Statham is known for his action-packed roles in Hollywood. But to bring out the real-life version of your physique like the actor, you need to follow a strict workout & diet regimen.

Let's take a look at Jason Statham’s diet and workout routine that gets him an amazing physique.

Jason Statham's Workout Routine

Jason Statham’s workout plan includes weight training, agility and mobility drills, and cardiovascular exercises. The combination allows him to maintain his muscular physique while keeping his overall athleticism on point.

In short, the workout plan for Jason Statham is designed to build muscle, burn fat and improve his overall athleticism. His workouts usually consist of high-intensity training protocols.

Fundamentals of Jason Statham's Workout

Variety is key to developing a healthy and fit body. For example, Jason Statham changes up his workouts frequently, doing different exercises and routines to target multiple groups of muscles at once.

Jason typically incorporates pyramid-style lifting into his workout routine. It's a technique that increases repetitions of a particular exercise from one to five, with one rep in the first set, two reps in the second set, and so on.

Jason Statham has a different opinion about bodybuilding than most; he wants to become strong and powerful, not just big.

The actor once mentioned,

"There are tons of bodybuilders out there who can tense their muscles, but that's not what I'm interested in. I want to be stronger for different activities like running, jumping, or punching."

Jason Statham's Diet

When it comes to diet and nutrition, Jason Statham is a minimalist. He keeps his diet clean and simple by eating six meals per day, limiting himself to 2000 calories total.

He avoids sugar, high-GI foods including fruit juice, pasta, sweets, flour and alcohol. He also tries to eat no later than 7 pm so that he can get a good night's rest.

To stay lean and build muscle mass, Statham consumes a diet consisting mostly of fat-and-carb-free foods like nuts, beans, fish, and chicken. He also eats chocolates occasionally, but he makes sure that he eats sugary and starchy foods in the daytime so that he has enough time to burn extra calories off.

Breakfast: Fresh fruits such as pineapple and strawberries, oats, poached eggs.

Lunch: Brown rice, steamed vegetables or miso soup.

Dinner: Lean beef, chicken or fish with a salad or vegetable.

Jason Statham is a big believer in nutrition, which is why he avoids any food items that can have an adverse impact on his athletic performance.

Some of the foods he doesn’t include in his diet:

Junk foods, carbonated drinks, additives, artificial sweeteners, fried foods and chemical ingredients.

Takeaway

To build a physique like Jason Statham's, you must be disciplined about your eating habits. Eating a clean diet may seem monotonous at times, but it's the best way to get the results you want.

If you stick with a clean diet, you will soon see how healthy food can give your body the nutrients it needs to build lean muscle mass. Then you'll have the kind of muscular and athletic body that looks good and performs even better than before!

LIVE POLL Q. Would you try Jason Statham's workout routine? Yes, sounds exciting! Nah, not feeling it. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur