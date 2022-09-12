Jay Cutler’s Morning Workout Routine & Breakfast Recommendations

Bodybuilding legend Jay Cutler may have stepped down from professional bodybuilding, but he certainly hasn't shied away from the limelight.

In fact, as he has gotten older, his wisdom has spread far and wide. His opinions on modern day bodybuilding, which is in contrast to yesteryears', is something we should all read into.

As one of the greatest to ever do it, it's only natural that Cutler chooses to use his massive online presence to guide the youth and help them have a better relationship with food and fitness. Recently, Cutler shared a so-called "Breakfast of the Champions" meal on his YouTube channel.

In this piece, we'll take a look at what the hype is all about.

Jay Cutler's Morning Breakfast and Workout Routine

Hailing from the open bodybuilding division, Jay Cutler is no stranger to mass monsters.

As such, he has always had to maintain a considerably massive amount of muscle mass while still catering to proportions and the overall aesthetic of his physique so as to not look disproportionate. He said:

“2 over easy eggs. Actually, I’m going to have some egg whites. Normally, I drink these but I’m actually going to cook them. Alright so (grits) is going to be the carbs along with the bagel."

Cutler continued:

"I used to eat oatmeal and then when I started working with Hani in 2008-09, he switched me to grits just because it was a little faster on the digestion. It seemed to sit better with my stomach. What I’ll do is, I’ll have a packet of grits and I’m going to put a banana. We have a lot of bananas over there. Angie is supposed to make muffins. I don’t like to overcook my eggs.

About his 'Breakfast of Champions', he said:

“I’m going to do a little bit of cottage cheese. I’m trying the new one, this is the newest cottage cheese. This is going to be the Breakfast of Champions right here.”

Cutler explained that while he usually drinks his eggs, he was going to cook it for the video. Grits offer a better digestive purpose, so he prefers grits over oatmeal, another popular bodybuilding staple. He doesn't eat his meals bland and explained how he adds flavor to his food. He said:

“Let me show you how I flavor this, a little butter spray, little pepper, salt it a bit.”

The use of butter spray indicates that Cutler is trying to stay away from fats as much as he can. While fats aren't bad for you, they can certainly add on unnecessary calories to an already crammed diet.

As for his supplements, Cutler said:

“The next thing over here, these are the supplements I take, a couple Triumph every morning, test booster. Take one glucose, probiotics, three, multivitamin, three, anti-inflammatory cur cumin and then my essential fats. This morning I woke up and took the cognition. This is going to be my go-to.”

Jay Cutler often likes to pair his hefty morning meal with a workout. His workout of choice tends to be cardio, so that he can rest well for his lifting sessions in the evening or night. Sometimes, Cutler even does two cardio sessions during the day, and two weight sessions after that. It isn't surprising that he needs such an insane amount of food, judging by his training volume.

Conclusion

Jay Cutler is one of, if not the most iconic mass monsters of his era. His patronage of high-volume training, equipped with his dedication, hard work, and all-round great attitude has painted a much beloved figure in the bodybuilding realm.

His training is as intense as it gets, and unsurprisingly, he needs to eat a lot of food to maintain his massive size.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

