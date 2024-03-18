Jayo Archer's cause of death: What happened to star rider?

Jayo Archer became one of only three riders in the world to successfully perform a triple backflip on a dirtbike.

Jayden "Jayo" Archer, a freestyle motorcycle athlete and prominent personality in the community, died last month while performing a trick in the city of Melbourne.

The 27-year-old, who became the first rider to do a triple backflip in a competition, collapsed while rehearsing the stunt during a practice session.

Nitro Circus, the action-packed sports firm he was associated with, said Archer pushed whatever was feasible on dirt bikes to heights "never seen before."

Jayo Archer Death

For years, he worked with Nitro Circus, exploring new bike tricks. At the Nitro World Games in 2022, he did the first triple backflip in competition.

This showed his drive to push motocross further. Archer was integral to Australian motocross and Nitro Circus, the action sports brand started by Travis Pastrana.

He was noted for pushing the evolution of freestyle motocross in an era when there was minimal external incentive for doing so.

Travis Pastrana paid a tribute to Jayo's career and showed compassion after his death.

"This really hit home," Pastrana told ESPN. "Jayo grew up in a time when action sports was at its biggest, and he always wanted to do the big stuff like the double and the triple, even though there weren't a lot of places to showcase those bigger tricks.

"He'd get up every morning at 4 a.m. and go to the gym before work so he could ride his dirt bike. When he came to Maryland to train, he stayed at my house and was an incredible role model to my kids. He was a great human first, a hard worker second and a bad motherf---er third."

The Nitro Circus company also paid homage to Jayo Archer's journey via a post on their official Instagram account:

The girlfriend of motocross legend Jayden Archer also wrote a heartfelt tribute to the Australian daredevil. She made fans tear up via a heartwarming Instagram post made a few days after his death about their future plans:

“You would never let anything happen to me, you loved your family more than anything, your morals were incredible. You wanted to have a family, we were supposed to have those twins, we were supposed to get married, I’m so sorry we didn’t reach those things you would have been the most incredible dad."

Jayo Archer's remarkable achievements and passion will not be forgotten by the cross-motor society all over the world.

We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and relatives.