JJ McCarthy's mental health journey: Moving from depression to a meditative recovery

JJ McCarthy's mental health journey has been nothing short of a victory outside the field.

The Michigan Wolverines quarterback is on the front lines, talking about the importance of mental health. Not only has he voiced his views openly, but he also regularly uses social media to spread awareness about the importance of healthy coping mechanisms, like meditation.

Perhaps the most striking element about McCarthy's mental health journey is that he's not shy about being vulnerable. Multiple photos show him meditating on the grounds of a macho sport like football.

Due to cultural norms, a lot of us are discouraged from sharing the stories of our emotional and mental lives publicly, but McCarthy is destigmatizing and breaking down many barriers.

JJ McCarthy's mental health journey: The role of meditation

Meditation often appears on Mccarthy's social profiles. (Image via Instagram/JJ Mccarthy)

Like many of us, McCarthy experienced a difficult time under tight COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Not only did we find ourselves becoming aware of our internal thought patterns, but we also became familiar with our vulnerabilities. McCarthy's journey of meditation began during the lockdown, when he found himself grappling with the symptoms of depression. One should not be ashamed of seeking help or finding their own resources when it comes to mental health.

It's not unusual for athletes to make use of meditation in their game, but what's different in McCarthy's journey is that he's not trying to hide it. Whether it's just before a practice match or the big game, JJ McCarthy cherishes going inward and practicing meditation.

During a recent press conference, he revealed that it has been tough to stay consistent with meditation, but once he saw the value, he dedicated himself to the practice.

McCarthy also mentioned the importance of social support in sports. He calls the bond between his team and himself the 'secret sauce'. He believes that the team plays for each other.

Naturally, this is a big protective factor for McCarthy and his teammates. One can easily slip into social isolation and depression without support. McCarthy's mental health journey is inspiring and takes into account individual choices in choosing healthy coping mechanisms!

JJ McCarthy mental health is a testament to an athlete's turmoil and turbulence on the field.

It shows us that no one is perfect, not even star-studded athletes. He found himself in a rut and also in tough competition, yet he decided to pick himself up. He decided to live his life in accordance with his values.

Mental health in sports is as important as in any other field. When someone with a wide fan following and social media presence decides to be vulnerable, it helps many.

It also de-stigmatizes the use of practices like meditation. JJ McCarthy's journey has just begun, and he continues to inspire many young athletes.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.